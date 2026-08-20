UNC's Malone Provides Key Update on Keita and Samodurov

A head coaching change was required by the North Carolina Tar Heels' brass after the team suffered a second consecutive first-round NCAA Tournament exit under Hubert Davis.

While the shift to Michael Malone was incredible for this program, the transition led to several players departing this offseason through the transfer portal. The 54-year-old head coach had to attack the recruiting process and build the roster predominantly through the portal. With the time constraints due to Malone's arrival in April, the Tar Heels had to explore the overseas market to complete the roster construction.

The two European players North Carolina sought out were centers Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov. While speaking with the media on Wednesday, Malone provided an update on both players' eligibility heading into this season.

Malone's Thoughts

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"As far as I am aware, they're both cleared, they're in class, they're in workouts, and I think everything is a go," Malone said.

Why This Matters

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For weeks, the rest of the Tar Heels' incoming talent have been building chemistry and cohesion together in offseason workouts. Meanwhile, Keita had been waiting for his student visa to be granted so that he could travel to Chapel Hill and join the team. With that being cemented over the weekend, the 18-year-old center has joined his teammates and coaches on campus.

It goes without saying that Malone wants the entire team to get acclimated to each other as much as possible before the start of the season. That's possible now, with all of the pieces finally together in Chapel Hill. This development is even more important, considering that both of these players reside in the frontcourt , which is the top question for the Tar Heels entering this season.

There's certainly elite talent at the power forward and center positions, but other than Jarin Stevenson and Cameron Fens, the lack of experience is jarring. Keita, Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman have all logged zero minutes at the collegiate level. While the aforementioned international stars have played at the professional level overseas, the college game is vastly different.

It was a drawn-out process, but regardless, North Carolina has its entire roster in place, and with a couple of months before the start of the season, Malone and his staff now have time to assess what they have at their disposal. Keita and Samodurov will be monumental in the team's success this season. If they both develop into formidable pieces in the rotation, the Tar Heels have a real chance to make a considerable run in the NCAA Tournament.