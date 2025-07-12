North Carolina Misses on Priority Target
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been looking to add more to their 2026 recruiting class on the defensive side of the ball. They have already landed many of the best recruits on the recruiting board. This includes guys like O’Mari Johnson, who committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the month of July already.
One position that they are looking to add more to is the linebacker position, where they find one of the best players in the nation who recently announced his commitment to a college program. That player is Duyon Forkpa.
Forkpa is one of the best linebacker prospects in the state of Florida and in the nation as a whole. He attends IMG Academy and has received offers from many of the best schools across the nation. He also visited many schools and his official visit tour before he made his decision among the schools, even included the North Carolina Tar Heels, who made him a priority target prior to his commitment.
For announced his decision to commit to an insight school, unfortunately for the North Carolina Tar Heels. He committed to the Florida Gators over the Florida State Seminoles, and the North Carolina Tar Heels, who both pushed extremely hard for the IMG Academy star.
The defender has been a long-term target for the Florida Gators, who are also a team who made him feel like a priority. They looked to keep the in-state target inside the state, and that is exactly what they are doing; however, they will likely have to fight off more programs for the talented prospect as they will likely continue to recruit him until he signs his papers.
The Tar Heels will likely continue to look for more linebacker targets as they will have to open the recruiting board with many targets already committed to a program; however, if there is one thing that is worth noting about, Bill Belichick is his ability to find diamonds in the rough.
More targets are expected to be surfacing soon for the North Carolina Tar Heels as they hope to land a commitment at the position within the month of July so they can turn all of their focus to the class of 2027 sooner rather than later, so they can get in a similar situation that they are in right now.
