BREAKING: North Carolina Lands Blue Chip 2027 Prospect
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been doing a great job in the 2026 class, as they have landed far more targets than they expected. They have landed a total of 35 commits, with two commitments coming within the last week.
The Tar Heels have landed the commitment of Carson Sneed, who is a tight end commit that made headlines for his flip from the Tennessee Volunteers to the Tar Heels. His brother Dayton Sneed is one the team now as well, after transferring to North Carolina in the Spring.
The Tar Heels also landed the commitment of Viliami Moala, who is a former Oregon Ducks commit. He decided to commit to the Tar Heels over many programs, as they were the leader entering his commitment date.
This has allowed the North Carolina Tar Heels to put their focus into the 2027 recruiting class, where they have found some early success. They landed their first commitment in the class with wide receiver prospect Skylar Robinson, who is one of the better wide receivers in the class. He has remained loyal in the class despite many schools hopeful to change his mind, with plenty of time to still do so. He has detailed his commitment in the past.
"Recruiting updates have been the same way since I committed. They are always showing love," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about the recent updates in his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Tar Heels have landed yet another commitment in the class, as they land another offensive weapon, but this time it will be on the ground and not in the air. Well to say the least, mostly on the ground, with room to still catch passes, as they landed a running back. The player that they landed is Amir Brown.
Brown plays high school ball at Rolesville High School, and is one of the better players in the class at the position. He is the teammate to both Jayden Griffin-Haynes and Zavion Griffin-Haynes, who are both committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels at this time. The running back committed over many different schools. Some of the most notable schools that he committed to the Tar Heels over includes the Tennessee Volunteers, the Baylor Bears, the Georgia Bulldogs, and many more high-caliber programs.
