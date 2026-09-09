Bill Belichick Avoids Elephant in Room Amid UNC Drama

Despite winning the season opener, the North Carolina Tar Heels football program is in turmoil following general manager Michael Lombardi's resignation, Steve Belichick's medical leave, and an ongoing investigation.

While speaking with the media on Monday, head coach Bill Belichick faced a slew of questions regarding the ongoing off-field scandals. However, the 74-year-old head coach did his best to avoid those subjects.

Belichick's Thoughts

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Still, he’s still on medical leave,” Belichick said. “We’re focused on getting off to a good start at home and playing, competing well against ETSU. We had a good game to build on from last week, but that’s over, and so now we’re on to week two."

"Again, we’re not allowed to talk about the investigation."

“We’re day by day, and we’re definitely doing the best we can to prepare for ETSU," Belichick continued. “They have a great program. They play very competitively. We’ve seen that the last two weeks, and that’s what our focus is. That’s our goal on Saturdays, to go out there and play as well as we can against them at home.”

“My main focus is to coach the football team, and that’s where I put my time and energy. We’re in the middle of the season, and so that’s where we’re at. Obviously, everybody’s responsible, including me, for doing things properly, and we intend to do that.”

Why This Matters

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is an unfortunate development for the Tar Heels, who seemed to have turned a corner and put the Lombardi investigation behind them. However, adding another off-field investigation is enough to derail North Carolina's season.

Instead of answering questions about the team's preparation for East Tennessee State , Belichick was forced into a corner to address multiple investigations, including one involving his own son. It doesn't help that Belichick also brought Lombardi with him to the program, making him the highest-paid general manager in college football.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels have a strong chance to enter conference play with a 2-0 record, but the vibe around this program will still be negative because of these ongoing developments. Entering this season, qualifying for bowl eligibility would be enough for Belichick to retain his job in 2027. However, both the people he hand-selected for the front office and staff are reasons the program isn't making positive strides in the public eye.

This is a disaster for North Carolina, and even if the team's on-field success meets postseason standards, Belichick's fate may already be predetermined.