Why Bill Belichick's Future at UNC Now More in Doubt

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program has been under fire since Bill Belichick took over as head coach last offseason.

As everyone knows, the Tar Heels went 4-8 last season, including 2-6 in conference play. It was a disastrous campaign, especially considering that North Carolina signed Belichick to a five-year, $50 million contract. It goes without saying that the 74-year-old head coach didn't live up to expectations in his first year, and what's happened so far has set the bar incredibly low.

Unlike last season, the Tar Heels opened 2026 with a 1-0 record after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in Dublin, Ireland, in late August. For the first time in the Belichick era, North Carolina built momentum, but that stalled last week amid groundbreaking developments.

Latest News in Chapel Hill

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The widely held belief that North Carolina was potentially turning a corner was short-lived, as Thursday's news cast too much of a shadow over the program. To begin, general manager Michael Lombardi, who has been under investigation, resigned from his position . Shortly after, a report revealed that defensive coordinator Steve Belichick was a focus of the ongoing investigation for a separate incident.

Those two developments have derailed any constructive groundwork the Tar Heels had established with a significant win over TCU. North Carolina didn't return to the field this past weekend, as they had a scheduled week off before their next game against East Tennessee State.

Why Belichick's Fate Seems Sealed

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's only one week into the 2026-27 college football season, and despite North Carolina doing its job by departing the season opener victorious, these tidbits are now at the forefront of the program's image. Winning cures all, and there's still so much football to be played. However, winning six games and qualifying for bowl eligibility may not be enough for the university to retain Belichick past 2026.

Winning seven or eight games may be the new threshold for North Carolina's brass to justify dealing with all this non-football nonsense in keeping Belichick. Lombardi has followed Belichick throughout his career, and now his son adds another layer of distractions. That's two direct connections with Belichick who have blemished the program's public image.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina has been a laughingstock over the last year, and the lack of success and the foundation crumbling are too much to deal with. The Tar Heels can definitely silence this doubt by winning games consistently, but barring an unforeseen dominant run from this team, there's already enough evidence to suggest Belichick's days in Chapel Hill could be numbered.