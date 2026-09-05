3 Reasons Lombardi Resignation, Investigation Disastrous for UNC

It was a positive start to the week for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who received praise for their win over TCU last weekend in Dublin, Ireland.

That all came crashing down on Thursday, as general manager Michael Lombardi resigned amid an ongoing investigation. To make matters worse, those investigations expanded, with defensive coordinator Steve Belichick now a focus of the latest findings in Chapel Hill. Here are a few reasons these developments could be a disaster for the football program.

Doubt Around Bill Belichick Rises

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 74-year-old head coach has been heavily scrutinized throughout his tenure in Chapel Hill, and those criticisms were temporarily tempered after the team's aforementioned win last weekend. Thursday's news sparks those conversations around Belichick once again, as it appears his operation is littered with cracks in the administration and coaching staff.

It's especially not a good look when Belichick's son is the main topic of discussion in an extension of the already existing investigation. When you pile this on top of North Carolina's lack of success last season, the pressure to win at least six games and qualify for bowl eligibility is amplified.

Derails Momentum

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; The North Carolina Tar Heels huddle in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is obvious, and we've alluded to this throughout this article, but North Carolina was riding high after leaving its season opener victorious. However, as we've stated multiple times this offseason, these players have continuously had to deal with off-field distractions at various points over the last two seasons.

Lombardi's ordeal is one thing, as it resides in the front office, which isn't entirely correlated with on-field performance. However, Belichick being under investigation is a layer that may be too much to overcome.

Last week, we saw the Tar Heels' defense shine without their defensive coordinator on the sideline, but that was against an opponent nowhere near the caliber of teams they will face in conference play. Secondly, that was only one game. Assuming that this investigation will be a drawn-out process, which it should be, North Carolina should expect to be without its defensive play-caller for the foreseeable future. We'll see how long the defense can hold up without Belichick.

Future Recruiting Classes Could Suffer

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' struggles last season weren't enough to dissuade prospects from signing with the football program. However, North Carolina's entire operation from top to bottom appears completely dysfunctional, and that may be enough for top recruits to remove the Tar Heels from consideration.

Now, removing Belichick after this season could alleviate that narrative, but it still isn’t a good look for a program that made Lombardi the highest-paid general manager in college football and Belichick one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport in one offseason. Future recruiting and transfer portal classes could take a significant hit due to the latest developments.