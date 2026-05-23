Bill Belichick Explains North Carolina's Goals in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels cannot fall much lower than where they were last season, compiling a 4-8 record while finishing 13th in the ACC.

Earlier this week, head coach Bill Belichick sat down with Sean Hannity and discussed several storylines heading into next season for the Tar Heels. Of those topics, the 74-year-old head coach went into how the team will carry itself this upcoming season.

Belichick's Thoughts

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Well, again, our goals are much more short term than that, as were our goals in the NFL," Belichick said. "We never talked about Super Bowl this year or last year, whatever was done was done, and until we got to the game, it really wasn't really relevant. There were too many steps that need to be taken in between, and so that is the same thing for me at North Carolina."

"Right now, our goal is to get ready for training camp in August, and what do we need to do between now and then in terms of coaching and player preparation, coaching strategy based on what we know about our team," Belichick continued. "What things do we want to modify or change from what we did in the spring, and so forth. And, you know, how do we have a good week? And then we have a good week, then what can we do to ramp up the next week to improve on that, and eventually just try to keep getting on higher ground."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"So, it's not about look long-term goals - off course, that's to be as good as you can be," Belichick explained. "But that's so far, that's so far in the distance. What's more important is to miss taking advantage of today and tomorrow and this week, and those are really our goals - how do we maximize these next few days."

Overall Thoughts

I get what Belichick is saying, and taking a steady approach is always the way to go. That being said, there has to be an extra sense of urgency from the coaching staff this season . Belichick is entering the 2026-27 college football season on the hot seat and could be fired with another lackluster campaign.

In terms of training camp and the offseason program, one position group to pay close attention to is the quarterback. At the moment, there are a handful of options who could end up being the Week 1 starter. However, Travis Burgess needs to establish himself as the clear-cut starting quarterback if the Tar Heels want a chance of bouncing back from 2025.