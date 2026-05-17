3 UNC Players and Coaches Who Cannot Afford a Slow Start

The North Carolina Tar Heels failed to meet expectations in Bill Belichick's first year as the head coach in 2025.

Compiling a 4-8 record and missing out on postseason play for the first time since 2018 - when the Tar Heels finished with a 2-9 record - was something North Carolina's brass did not envision when they hired the multi-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. Yet, that's where the Tar Heels found themselves at the conclusion of last season.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels take the field during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Entering 2026, there is immense pressure surrounding the program, with this upcoming season feeling like a must-have campaign. With that narrative in mind, here are the three individuals on North Carolina's staff and roster facing the most pressure as we inch closer to the 2026-27 college football season.

1. Bill Belichick

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This one goes without saying, as the 74-year-old head coach looked out of his depth, and had the program looking foolish for investing $10 million annually on him and labeling itself as the "33rd NFL team". The Tar Heels couldn't even compete with the lower teams in the ACC.

Belichick's rigid ways may have worked years ago, but even that wore off in his final years in Foxboro, culminating in his tenure with the New England Patriots feeling like an inevitable outcome. Belichick could face an expedited end to his tenure in Chapel Hill with another underwhelming season. In addition to being 4-8 last season, North Carolina finished 13th in the ACC .

2. Bobby Petrino

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

If there was one aspect of the Tar Heels' operation that was unwatchable and embarrassing, it was their mundane and uninspiring offense. Belichick fired Freddie Kitchens and hired Petrino as his new offensive coordinator.

Similar to North Carolina's offensive scheme, Petrino's appointment as the play-caller was uninspiring. Nonetheless, the 65-year-old offensive coordinator must revive an offense that had its starting quarterback - Gio Lopez - throw 10 touchdowns in 11 starts.

Travis Burgess

UNC football quarterbacks participating in spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, ahead of the Tar Heels' second season under coach Bill Belichick. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of the quarterback, through no fault of his own, Burgess has inherited significant pressure despite this being his first offseason in Chapel Hill. North Carolina has collected several signal callers this offseason via the transfer portal, but none of those options are intimidating for an opposing defense to prepare for.

If the Tar Heels want to exceed expectations next season, Burgess needs to establish himself as the QB1 early on in training camp. He is clearly the most talented player in the quarterback room and can elevate this offense to another level in 2026.