Bill Belichick Reveals Insight Into North Carolina's 2025 Struggles

It's safe to say that the North Carolina Tar Heels did not live up to expectations in 2025, finishing 4-8 and 13th in the ACC.

While head coach Bill Belichick received an overbearing amount of criticism for the Tar Heels' performance last season, and rightfully so, he did acknowledge a barrier between himself and the players. During an appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, the 74-year-old head coach was brutally honest about what led to the team's disastrous campaign.

Belichick Opens Up on Relationship With 2025 Roster

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“Well, what I expect is for us and them to get better every day, you know, to get stronger, to get faster, to be more explosive, to be better fundamentally, to be, you know, better technique football players," Belichick said.

"That’s what I expect from them. We have a good group of kids, they work hard, they are, you know, they’re pretty smart. I mean, they, you know, go to class, they do well academically, they, you know, they try to do what we ask them to do."

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 25, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“And the group last year, I mean, I wouldn’t say they were, like, disrespectful, that’s not the right word, but it was just different," Belichick continued. "It was like they were recruited by somebody else; they came here for somebody else."

"I was new, they were leaving, you know. It wasn’t a bad relationship, but it wasn’t a great one. There wasn’t the same kind of adhesion that there is to guys that you bring in, that come there because of you, because they want to be with you. And then you grow together.”

Overall Takeaways

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Belichick's rigidity was the main cause of the Patriots' downfall at the end of his tenure and a factor in his inability to lead the Tar Heels effectively in 2025. That being said, the veteran head coach's acknowledgment that the team's struggles last season involved a lackluster coaching performance is promising to hear.

However, those comments will not matter if Belichick produces another subpar season. North Carolina will have its work cut out for it, as it has the toughest schedule in college football. I don't have tremendous faith that Belichick will turn things around in 2026, and if he doesn't, he could be escorted out the door following this upcoming season. North Carolina needs to win as many games as possible in the first two months to avoid fans calling for Belichick’s firing.