Bill Belichick Has High Hopes for UNC Defensive Newcomers

While the last couple of weeks have not been great for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, the activity in the transfer portal was impressive from the front office and coaching staff.

Overall, North Carolina addressed several needs on both sides of the ball, and head coach Bill Belichick focused on the defense while speaking with the media on Thursday, highlighting a couple of incoming transfers.

Belichick's Thoughts on Jaylen Harvey

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s fast. He’s explosive," Belichick said. "He’s got a very good skill set, strong, fast, and explosive. And he likes football, he’s a good football player, but he likes to practice, likes to compete - I’ve really enjoyed having him.”

Belichick's Thoughts on Ade Willie

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Eli Sanders (1) runs the ball ahead of Michigan State Spartans defensive back Ade Willie (6) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s another defensive back that’s big, fast, he’s a good tackler, a physical player and can play in multiple spots," Belichick said. "Part of this week is to expose him to all of it and see where he looks most comfortable and where he’ll fit in best for us. But I’m glad we have him, he’s a good player that can do a lot of things. He can play all four downs in a couple of different spots."

“We have a pretty experienced secondary, so we’ll see how all that plays out. But he’s a good player. I’m glad we got him, and I think he’ll find a role. Some of it’s based on what he can do, some of it’s also based on where the other pieces move.”

Projecting Their Impact

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both players have an opportunity to walk in and make a substantial impact right away for the Tar Heels. With multiple accomplished players departing the program this offseason, North Carolina's brass couldn't afford to miss out on formidable talent in the transfer portal. With Belichick on the hot seat and Michael Lombardi placed on paid administrative leave, the pressure on this program is at an all-time high.

Obviously, Willie and Harvey play at different positions, but their paths to earning time on the field are drastically different. The expectation is that Willie will start right away at cornerback opposite Jaiden Patterson. As Belichick noted, Willie's tackling ability, paired with his physicality, should contribute to productive performances. Of course, there are questions about every new player's ability to fit the scheme and system , but Willie's instinctual play jumps off the tape.

As for Harvey, the former Penn State pass rusher is extremely raw, but he possesses the talent and skill set to develop into a star. The 6-foot-2, 246-pound edge rusher is undersized for his position, but again, he is one of the most talented pass rushers on the depth chart. Harvey's production profile was underwhelming in his two previous seasons, but with refinement and Melkart Abou Jaoude on the other side of the line, we could see Harvey shine.

As the Tar Heels enter week two of training camp , I expect Harvey and Donovan Hoilette Jr. to battle for the starting spot. Harvey's impact will obviously be contingent on how that competition unfolds.