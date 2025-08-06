Bill Belichick Tackles UNC’s Physicality Problem
When you think of North Carolina’s football program, a physical one is something that will never be thought of or said out loud.
North Carolina has long been known as a finesse team rather than a physical one. While the Tar Heels have produced a 1,000-yard rusher in five of the last six seasons and ranked in the top 40 nationally in rushing offense in four of those years, much of that success can be attributed to elite playmakers at running back and the presence of two of the best quarterbacks in program history: Sam Howell and Drake Maye.
Moreover, North Carolina’s defense has been a Greek tragedy—even when it seems like the story might change, it always ends the same, with a familiar and tragic collapse. It seems destined to repeat itself. In three of the last four seasons, the Tar Heels finished 94th or worse in total defense, hitting rock bottom in 2022 when they allowed 436.5 yards per game, ranking 115th nationally.
That same season, they reached the ACC Championship Game, though that had far more to do with Drake Maye’s heroics than the performance of a porous Carolina defense.
While a solid amount of the blame is on the pass defense – and rightfully so – the run defense, even at its best, is average. Since 2019, Carolina has finished no higher than 50th nationally in run defense and has been 66th, 90th and 85th in the last three seasons.
Essentially, in Layman's terms: North Carolina is soft. It sounds harsh, but when you think about it, it's true.
However, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick is trying to change UNC’s mentality and make them a tougher team. That mindset has already been felt by the players.
“When Coach Belichick came in, I figured things might really change,” senior cornerback Marcus Allen said. “I think it’s good that we’re being really physical in practice so we can carry that physicality into games. Ultimately, football is about who wants it more—who’s willing to go out there and lay it all on the line. The physical practices we’re having now, with more emphasis on tackling, are going to be really beneficial for us.”
Sophomore linebacker Khmori House is already used to the “Belichick Way” by now, as he played at Washington under current North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick—Bill’s son—when he held the same position coaching linebackers. Like his father, the younger Belichick wants players who can be aggressive while remaining disciplined.
“Our standard is to be tough, smart and dependable,” House said. “That’s what we expect from all our players. My teammates and I, we just try to remind everyone to bring that mindset every day. Let’s start there—win each day. Go 1-0 every day. We’re still trying to win today—we’ve got meetings and a lift coming up—so it’s about attacking each part of the day and going from there.”
While Belichick’s focus will largely be on the defense, he wants to ensure the offense plays with the same level of tenacity when the Tar Heels have the ball. The good news is he has an experienced play-caller in Freddie Kitchens, who not only has NFL play-calling experience but is also familiar with several returning players from last year’s roster.
Kitchens isn’t just bringing a playbook—he’s bringing an edge. Under his direction, the Tar Heels plan to trade flash for force, looking to move the line of scrimmage with intention and impose their will snap after snap while maintaining its aggressiveness that the Tar Heels have been known for.
“Freddie's a very aggressive coach,” Belichick said. He wants to have a physical team, physical running game and a physical presence on offense. You know, we just don't want to run backwards on every play. We want to be aggressive and we think we have the players to run that type of offense.”
For years, North Carolina has relied on talented players like Hampton and Maye to win games, not the physical nature that comes with it. But under Bill Belichick, that identity is under construction and a new foundation is being laid with grit, discipline and a renewed emphasis on physicality—on both sides of the ball.
Rome wasn’t built in one day, but if Belichick has his way, the days of Carolina being labeled soft may finally be coming to an end.
