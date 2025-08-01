Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Backfield Scouting Report for UNC
Despite all of the turnover on the defense, the position group that will return a solid bit of its production from last season are the defensive backs.
With former NFL head coach Bill Belichick now at the helm, North Carolina’s defensive backfield reflects the discipline and versatility that defined the New England Patriots’ dynasty for much of the 21st century. Washington transfer Thaddeus Dixon and returning starter Marcus Allen anchor the cornerback spots, while Kaleb Cost, Gavin Gibson and Will Hardy form a dynamic trio on the back end.
With its depth and experience, this group has the potential to be special — and gives defensive coordinator Steve Belichick plenty to work with after leading the nation’s No. 2 pass defense at Washington last season.
Here’s a look at the defensive backfield as we enter fall camp.
Cornerbacks
Dixon brings pedigree and schematic familiarity to North Carolina’s secondary. The Washington transfer played under Steve Belichick in Seattle last season and was a key contributor for a Huskies defense that ranked No. 2 nationally against the pass in 2024.
Over the past two seasons, Dixon recorded 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble. This will be his fifth season of college football, including time at the junior college level. Dixon was also a starter on the Washington team that was the national runner-up in 2023.
Allen returns as a third-year starter at cornerback for the Tar Heels. He is coming off a strong 2024 campaign where he recorded 36 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.
Jalon Thompson and Ty Adams served in backup roles at cornerback last season and bring limited game experience. While they didn’t see many snaps in the secondary, they practiced daily against a high-powered North Carolina offense. Both are expected to take on larger responsibilities this season, even if in a rotational capacity.
Safeties/Nickelbacks
Cost, Gibson and Hardy are expected to start at safety for North Carolina this season.
Cost and Gibson bring positional versatility, capable of playing both nickelback and strong safety without a noticeable drop-off.
Cost started all 13 games in 2024 and led all Tar Heel defenders with 836 snaps. He finished with 69 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups. However, tackling remains an area for improvement — he posted an 18.9% missed tackle rate and recorded multiple missed tackles in five games.
Gibson, a transfer from East Carolina, is another flexible option in the secondary. He tallied 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions — including a pick-six — along with three pass breakups and a forced fumble last season. Of his 630 defensive snaps, 370 came at slot corner, 179 in the box, 49 on the line of scrimmage, 17 at wide corner and 15 at free safety.
Hardy is more of a traditional safety compared to Cost and Gibson. After serving as a rotational player the past three seasons, Hardy is expected to step into a full-time role at free safety. Head coach Bill Belichick has confidence in the veteran, who was one of four players selected to represent the program at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte on July 24. Last season, Hardy recorded 34 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
Other players who will get reps are Coleman Bryson, Gregory Smith and Malcolm Ziglar.
