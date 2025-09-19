How Bill Belichick Prioritizes and Supports His Coaching Staff
Bill Belichick has been in the sport of football for a long, long time. He has been the head coach of multiple Super Bowl championship teams, witnessed a lot of injuries, obstacles and anything that prohibits the team from succeeding, whether on or off the field.
Now that Belichick, at the age of 73, is at the collegiate level, he brings his history in caring for not only the players, but his coaching staff as well.
- "Yeah, at some point you just have to realize there's a point of diminishing returns," Belichick said. "And a lot of times a good night's sleep is better than, you know, a few more hours of less productive time. It's a long season, and you've got to pace yourself during the season. I think that's important that you don't get worn out in training camp and then, you know, aren't able to sustain it during the season. But there's a pace and there's an experience level to it and just try to, I would say, get off to a good start."
- "You know, be in good condition when you start," Belichick added. "Not get worn down too early. That's, you know, kind of hard to, you know, to fill the tank back up. But it's kind of a, you know, a little bit of a personal thing. Our training staff, you know, Luke and Mario, Dr. Sioka, they do a great job if somebody's got a cold or somebody's coming down with a little something, they get on it right away, do a good job of helping us work through some of those little, I'd say setbacks, more on the coaching end."
- "Players have other, they deal with that too. But a lot of times when physical injuries, usually the coaches deal with it's a cold, a sore throat, the flu, whatever it is, sometimes those can bog you down. They do a good job, we've already had a couple of them this year, we've gotten over the hump pretty quickly on it. So we have a good staff.”
The importance of Belichick taking care of his staff holds the same significance as taking care of the players, even if the health situations are a flu or a cough (in comparison to the big injuries players suffer every now and then), as he mentioned. North Carolina is in good hands when it comes to being cared for by its head coach, which is crucial as the season continues, especially with 12 games on the schedule.
Bill Belichick’s Support on and off the Field
Injuries are unexpected and hurtful for any team. Take a look at quarterback Max Johnson's leg injury last season, putting him out for the rest of the 2024 season, leaving UNC in a scramble looking for its next signal caller to fill in Johnson's shoes (eventually ending the season with Jacolby Criswell, now at East Tennessee State).
And the final results, as the Tar Heels ended with a 6-7 record (including their loss to UConn in the Fenway Bowl) are an indicator of how much losing a player to the sidelines can make or break the chances of winning.
UNC has suffered an injury setback of its own this season with offensive lineman Austin Blaske, who was preparing for his sixth year in college last month during Fall Camp. Belichick and the coaching staff were left with the task of filling in Blaske's experience and talent through the first three games.
North Carolina is heading into the meat of its schedule with UCF on Saturday, followed by Clemson on October 4 and then California on October 17. UNC's opportunities of adding more tally marks in the win column are coming (with the addition of bye-weeks, too), and the support of Belichick and caring for his staff is what can propel the team to succeed.
Belichick's first college season did not start the way anyone expect, a defeating loss to TCU on Labor Day night that inspired the team to find ways to grow in its next two contests against Charlotte and Richmond. Although it can count on having its best interest by their head coach, and the staff, too.
