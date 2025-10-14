How UNC Players Are Addressing Controversy
Staying Together Amidst Noise
As rumors of division and unrest swirl around North Carolina football, players inside the locker room are choosing a different message. They insist the group remains together, focused on improving, and unshaken by what they call outside distractions.
Junior offensive lineman Christo Kelly said what he sees in practice does not match the picture being painted from the outside.
“What I can speak for is what I see day in and day out,” Kelly said. “These guys are committed to this team, committed to each other, working with each other. The results on the field aren’t what we want, but I see guys that are coming together and stringing along great practices. We’re heading in the right direction.”
Leadership Voices Step Up
Veteran linebacker Andrew Simpson echoed the same tone, emphasizing the team’s effort to reset after a difficult stretch. “All we can do is bring the guys together and focus on the task at hand,” Simpson said. “We have seven weeks left in the season, and by no means is anybody on the team done with this year. We’re trying to grow, continue to get wins, and keep the guys together.”
Belichick's Response and Perspective
Head coach Bill Belichick addressed the speculation earlier this week, pointing to steady improvement across the roster. “I’m with these people every day, coaches and players on the field,” Belichick said.
“Our guys work hard and have a great attitude. We’ve made a lot of improvements. I think that’s exciting for everyone to see, especially for the individual players in their units. Anybody around it daily would notice the progress.”
Belichick also spoke on the loss of team captain Thad Franklin Jr., who suffered a significant injury last week. “Thad trained very hard and was one of our team captains,” he said. “He gave a lot of leadership to the team. As one of our most experienced players, it’s hard to lose someone like that.”
Insider the Locker Room
Inside the program, players describe practices as sharper and more connected, with leadership voices stepping up to stabilize the group. They talk about focusing on chemistry, communication, and responsibility, areas that have improved since early September.
Still, the team knows that unity alone will not silence criticism. At 2-4, the Tar Heels are under pressure to turn progress in practice into wins on Saturdays. With a key matchup at Cal ahead, they see the opportunity to prove that belief and togetherness can still define this season.
Kelly summed it up simply after practice. “Everyone wants to win,” he said. “Players, coaches, fans. But we’re sticking together, and we’re excited to keep working.”
