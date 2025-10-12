Belichick’s UNC Experiment Crumbling Amid Locker Room Leaks and Finger-Pointing
North Carolina has been making headlines lately—and not for basketball. The focus has shifted to the football team, and for all the wrong reasons.
In fact, the controversy surrounding the football program has overshadowed anything the basketball team said or did at ACC Tipoff.
Allegations include banning the social media team from posting about Drake Maye simply because he plays for the New England Patriots, reports of favoritism in the locker room, canceling a Hulu project, and, most recently, the university holding preliminary conversations about a potential exit strategy regarding Belichick’s future.
If you thought the media scrutiny had faded, it remains as intense as ever. Pat Welter of WRAL—the reporter who first exposed the program’s ongoing problems—reports that Belichick and his staff are actively searching for the source of leaks to reporters.
But unlike the NFL, where there may be only a handful of sources, college football programs can have dozens, if not hundreds, of potential leakers within their program.
Instead of accepting responsibility for the ongoing distractions—or keeping quiet to let the controversy blow over—Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have started to blame the New England Patriots organization for the negative press. This is the narrative they are now pushing.
A Saturday report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic summed up the situation: "[S]uspicions within UNC’s program that some of the negative headlines.”
Belichick’s decision to blame the New England Patriots for the relentless media attention is misguided for two reasons. First, the Patriots are focused on their own priorities, such as trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Second, why would Bob Kraft and the Patriots organization try to orchestrate Belichick’s downfall when he seems to be doing that himself?
We're On to Cal
While Belichick and his staff are preoccupied with finding the source of leaks within their own organization—and even suspecting the Patriots—the Tar Heels are preparing to face Cal.
The Golden Bears have lost two of their last three games, but still boast talented players, including quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and linebacker Cade Uluave.
It also doesn’t help that the Tar Heels will have to travel nearly 3,000 miles to the Pacific coast—their longest trip of the season. The time change is another challenge. Friday’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Berkeley, which will feel like 10:30 p.m. to the team and fans back in Chapel Hill.
Carolina is 2-3 this season, with all three losses coming against Power Four programs: TCU, UCF, and Clemson. In those games, the Tar Heels were outscored 120-33—an average score of 40-11—with the average margin of defeat at 29 points.
The offense has struggled badly, averaging just 263.8 yards per game, which ranks 131st nationally and last in the ACC. The Tar Heels are at or near the bottom in nearly every national and conference statistical category. It’s also worth noting that UNC finally eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark in its 38-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4.
Including the Clemson game, UNC’s pass defense has allowed Power Four opponents to complete 76 percent of their passes for 906 yards—an average of 302 per game—with seven touchdowns and only one interception. The Tar Heels would be the 130th pass defense in the country if you take out the Charlotte and Richmond.
