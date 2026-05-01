What North Carolina’s 2027 NCAA Tournament Projection Means

The 2027 NCAA tournament is 10 months away, but it is never too early to dive into the bracket and assess how the field could look.

A little over a week ago, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his early projections for the 2027 NCAA Tournament. Here is where the North Carolina Tar Heels were slotted.

Where North Carolina Stands

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

According to Lunardi, the Tar Heels are a 7-seed in the South region. This past season, with Caleb Wilson out for the last month, North Carolina was a 6-seed in the tournament. If Wilson were healthy, the Tar Heels would have been seeded one or two lines higher. Nevertheless, this ranking reflects the current 2026-27 roster.

What This Means for North Carolina

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' seed reflects how their team is currently viewed, and that next season's team will be a developmental squad. The good news is Malone is the perfect coach for this reclamation project , and if anyone is built to squeeze the most out of his team, it is Malone.

At his introductory press conference, the 54-year-old head coach discussed several topics, including features he strives for when establishing a culture.

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“When I think about the culture we’re going to create here – same culture that we built in Denver,” Malone said. “It doesn’t matter, NBA or college, you can have a strong culture, and that’s going to start with being a work team."

“A team that outworks people, stays motivated. I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic," Malone continued. "I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day.”

Can the Tar Heels Outperform These Projections?

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Absolutely. It's not like North Carolina is deprived of talent. The Tar Heels' backcourt could prove to be one of the best units in the country when it's all said and done. Terrence Brown and Neoklis Avdalas are a perfect mix of prolific scoring and playmaking.

This group does not possess the level of physicality, but shooting and efficiency should be significantly improved from last season. In 2025, the Tar Heels shot 34.2 percent from three-point range and 68.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Brown, Avdalas, Maximo Adams, and Matt Able, North Carolina is built to completely reverse those trends. Malone's coaching will be on full display next season, and if he proves to be what everyone expects, the Tar Heels will easily blow away these projections.