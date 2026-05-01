What North Carolina’s 2027 NCAA Tournament Projection Means
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The 2027 NCAA tournament is 10 months away, but it is never too early to dive into the bracket and assess how the field could look.
A little over a week ago, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his early projections for the 2027 NCAA Tournament. Here is where the North Carolina Tar Heels were slotted.
Where North Carolina Stands
According to Lunardi, the Tar Heels are a 7-seed in the South region. This past season, with Caleb Wilson out for the last month, North Carolina was a 6-seed in the tournament. If Wilson were healthy, the Tar Heels would have been seeded one or two lines higher. Nevertheless, this ranking reflects the current 2026-27 roster.
What This Means for North Carolina
The Tar Heels' seed reflects how their team is currently viewed, and that next season's team will be a developmental squad. The good news is Malone is the perfect coach for this reclamation project, and if anyone is built to squeeze the most out of his team, it is Malone.
At his introductory press conference, the 54-year-old head coach discussed several topics, including features he strives for when establishing a culture.
- “When I think about the culture we’re going to create here – same culture that we built in Denver,” Malone said. “It doesn’t matter, NBA or college, you can have a strong culture, and that’s going to start with being a work team."
- “A team that outworks people, stays motivated. I want to surround myself with players that have that kind of work ethic," Malone continued. "I shouldn’t have to go to practice and try to motivate you every day.”
Can the Tar Heels Outperform These Projections?
Absolutely. It's not like North Carolina is deprived of talent. The Tar Heels' backcourt could prove to be one of the best units in the country when it's all said and done. Terrence Brown and Neoklis Avdalas are a perfect mix of prolific scoring and playmaking.
This group does not possess the level of physicality, but shooting and efficiency should be significantly improved from last season. In 2025, the Tar Heels shot 34.2 percent from three-point range and 68.2 percent from the free-throw line.
With Brown, Avdalas, Maximo Adams, and Matt Able, North Carolina is built to completely reverse those trends. Malone's coaching will be on full display next season, and if he proves to be what everyone expects, the Tar Heels will easily blow away these projections.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.