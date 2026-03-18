Three VCU Players North Carolina Must Keep Tabs On
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The North Carolina Tar Heels open their 2026 NCAA tournament experience against the VCU Rams in the first round on Thursday night at 6: 50 P.M. ET.
It is a conflicting feeling for the Tar Heels heading into this year's tournament, as they want to obviously win every game, but without Caleb Wilson, North Carolina's chances of making it to the second weekend are slim. Before the freshman's season-ending injury, North Carolina was trending to be a dangerous team in March. However, without Wilson, the Tar Heels' ceiling is the Sweet 16.
Before even thinking about potentially reaching the Sweet 16, the Tar Heels have to worry about advancing past an underrated VCU team. With that being said, here are three players that North Carolina must prioritize minimizing on Thursday if it wants to move on to the second round.
Terrence Hill Jr.
The sophomore guard leads the Rams, averaging 14.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.
Over the last five games, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard is averaging 16.2 points while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. North Carolina has struggled against potent guards throughout the season, and if Hill Jr. can get loose, the Tar Heels could be in grave danger of suffering an upset loss in the first round.
Lazar Djokovic
The 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward is averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.
Djokovic does not accumulate a high volume of shot attempts, but the junior forward does not require that many to compile double-digit points regularly. Over the last 10 games, Djokovic has scored at least 11 points in eight of those outings. Jarin Stevenson's ability to neutralize Djokovic will be a major deciphering factor in this contest.
Jadrian Tracey
Tracey is a streaky shooter, averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The 6-foot-5, 209-pound guard is a bit inconsistent overall, but if he can keep North Carolina's defense on its toes with his three-point shooting, it will open up everything else for VCU. Tracey has recorded 14 or 15 points in five of the last 10 games, proving that his scoring output fluctuates greatly.
If the Tar Heels can limit Tracey's production, the chances of advancing to the second round increase dramatically.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.