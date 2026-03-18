Three VCU Players North Carolina Must Keep Tabs On

The North Carolina Tar Heels open their 2026 NCAA tournament experience against the VCU Rams in the first round on Thursday night at 6: 50 P.M. ET.

It is a conflicting feeling for the Tar Heels heading into this year's tournament, as they want to obviously win every game, but without Caleb Wilson , North Carolina's chances of making it to the second weekend are slim. Before the freshman's season-ending injury, North Carolina was trending to be a dangerous team in March. However, without Wilson, the Tar Heels' ceiling is the Sweet 16.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) goes to the basket against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Before even thinking about potentially reaching the Sweet 16, the Tar Heels have to worry about advancing past an underrated VCU team. With that being said, here are three players that North Carolina must prioritize minimizing on Thursday if it wants to move on to the second round.

Terrence Hill Jr.

Mar 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) dribbles against IDayton Flyers guard De'shayne Montgomery (2) during the second half n the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The sophomore guard leads the Rams, averaging 14.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Over the last five games, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard is averaging 16.2 points while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. North Carolina has struggled against potent guards throughout the season, and if Hill Jr. can get loose, the Tar Heels could be in grave danger of suffering an upset loss in the first round.

Lazar Djokovic

Mar 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) dribbles the ball against Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Jacob Idowu (right) during the first half in an Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinal game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward is averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.

Djokovic does not accumulate a high volume of shot attempts, but the junior forward does not require that many to compile double-digit points regularly. Over the last 10 games, Djokovic has scored at least 11 points in eight of those outings. Jarin Stevenson's ability to neutralize Djokovic will be a major deciphering factor in this contest.

Jadrian Tracey

Mar 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; VCU Rams forward Jadrian Tracey (2) drives to the basket against Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (left) during the first half in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Championship game at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Tracey is a streaky shooter, averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-5, 209-pound guard is a bit inconsistent overall, but if he can keep North Carolina's defense on its toes with his three-point shooting, it will open up everything else for VCU. Tracey has recorded 14 or 15 points in five of the last 10 games, proving that his scoring output fluctuates greatly.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) celebrates after a three point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If the Tar Heels can limit Tracey's production, the chances of advancing to the second round increase dramatically.