Ranking Most Underrated Offseason Moves by UNC

Following a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the North Carolina Tar Heels needed to make several groundbreaking moves to return to where they should be as a historical blue blood.

That process began by hiring Michael Malone as the head coach after parting ways with Hubert Davis following a blown 19-point lead against VCU, which ultimately ended the Tar Heels' season. While everyone wanted North Carolina to sign all of the marquee transfers in the portal, Malone opted to acquire players who fit his system. While the majority of the Tar Heels' acquisitions have slid under the radar, here are the three most underrated moves Malone and his staff have pulled off over the last month.

1. Signing Sayon Keita

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as forward Zayden High (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Entering the offseason, the overseas youngster was viewed as a potential star, but was not thought to be available until next offseason. That did not stop Malone from aggressively pursuing Keita, who reclassified to the 2026 class to ensure that he would be part of North Carolina's reclamation project right away.

Keita is a potential lottery pick in next year's draft. His ability to protect the rim and make plays on the offensive end will be monumental in the Tar Heels' operation next season. Losing Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, and Zayden High were gut punches for Malone, but the Tar Heels recovered nicely with this addition.

2. Retaining Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Failing to keep Adams on board could have derailed the entire offseason and further marred the Tar Heels' reputation heading into next season. Following Dylan Mingo's decision to de-commit from North Carolina and reopen his recruitment, the attention instantly turned to the four-star forward, who could have followed suit, as the roster was crumbling around him.

However, Adams made it clear that he had dreamt of this opportunity and that playing under Malone would be the best thing for his career. The longtime NBA head coach's influence has been apparent this offseason, and keeping a talented incoming freshman in the midst of figuring everything else out is something that should not be overlooked.

3. Landing In-State Transfer

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It's not like the Tar Heels lacked any talent last season. In fact, if they were fully healthy entering the NCAA Tournament, they could have made a push for the Sweet 16. Additionally, North Carolina's depth was elite in 2025, but that evaporated this offseason, with High, Kyan Evans, Jonathan Powell, and Luka Bogavac all going elsewhere in the portal.

The Tar Heels' backcourt was ravaged during this process. That said, landing North Carolina State transfer Matt Able was a move that did not receive the attention it deserved. The freshman guard averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range in 21.9 minutes off the bench in 2025.

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard could see extensive minutes in Malone's system, and those numbers would undoubtedly increase in that scenario.