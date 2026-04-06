North Carolina Makes Shocking HC Hire Official

After striking out on multiple head coach candidates, including Tommy Lloyd and Dusty May, the North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprising head coaching hire on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel , North Carolina is expected to hire former NBA coach Michael Malone as the program's next head coach.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

For weeks, Lloyd, May, and Billy Donovan were rumored to be potential candidates for the Tar Heels' head coach vacancy.

However, Lloyd signed a five-year extension with Arizona. May made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of leaving Michigan, and Donovan did not want to begin discussions with North Carolina's brass until after the Chicago Bulls' season ended on April 12. With the transfer portal opening on April 7, North Carolina simply could not afford to wait until then.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That all culminated in this current situation, with the Tar Heels bringing in the former Denver Nuggets head coach. Here is a breakdown of the hire and the ramifications for North Carolina moving forward.

Sense of Urgency

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the transfer portal officially opens on Tuesday, and the Tar Heels could have potentially missed out on marquee players if they had waited any longer. This hire could feel like a forced move given those parameters, but based on what else is left on the market, it appears to be at least a solid hire.

In addition to needing to make a hire to maximize the transfer portal window, North Carolina is also desperately striving to return to excellence. The Tar Heels have suffered a first-round exit in each of the last two seasons, which is unacceptable based on the financial and talent advantages the program possesses.

Assessing Malone

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the 54-year-old does not have any collegiate coaching experience, Malone has coached in the NBA for 12 years and led the Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in 2023.

Malone's prolonged tenure in the NBA should provide a smooth transition to Chapel Hill. The only question with this hire is: How well will Malone adapt to the recruiting aspect of the job, including the transfer portal?

Who Will Benefit the Most From Hire

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Obviously, Dylan Mingo and Maximo Adams are incoming freshmen with elite potential, especially Mingo, who could be a one-and-done player. However, when evaluating the roster and each player's skill set, Derek Dixon could see a massive jump in production and efficiency.

With the Nuggets, Malone coached Jamal Murray, who shares qualities with Dixon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard illustrated late in the season to be more than just a spot-up shooter. In North Carolina's first-round loss against the VCU Rams, Dixon impacted the game in multiple ways, operating as a play-making point guard with the added ability to create his own shot at all three levels.