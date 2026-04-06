North Carolina Makes Shocking HC Hire Official
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After striking out on multiple head coach candidates, including Tommy Lloyd and Dusty May, the North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprising head coaching hire on Monday afternoon.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, North Carolina is expected to hire former NBA coach Michael Malone as the program's next head coach.
For weeks, Lloyd, May, and Billy Donovan were rumored to be potential candidates for the Tar Heels' head coach vacancy.
However, Lloyd signed a five-year extension with Arizona. May made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of leaving Michigan, and Donovan did not want to begin discussions with North Carolina's brass until after the Chicago Bulls' season ended on April 12. With the transfer portal opening on April 7, North Carolina simply could not afford to wait until then.
That all culminated in this current situation, with the Tar Heels bringing in the former Denver Nuggets head coach. Here is a breakdown of the hire and the ramifications for North Carolina moving forward.
Sense of Urgency
As mentioned, the transfer portal officially opens on Tuesday, and the Tar Heels could have potentially missed out on marquee players if they had waited any longer. This hire could feel like a forced move given those parameters, but based on what else is left on the market, it appears to be at least a solid hire.
In addition to needing to make a hire to maximize the transfer portal window, North Carolina is also desperately striving to return to excellence. The Tar Heels have suffered a first-round exit in each of the last two seasons, which is unacceptable based on the financial and talent advantages the program possesses.
Assessing Malone
While the 54-year-old does not have any collegiate coaching experience, Malone has coached in the NBA for 12 years and led the Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in 2023.
Malone's prolonged tenure in the NBA should provide a smooth transition to Chapel Hill. The only question with this hire is: How well will Malone adapt to the recruiting aspect of the job, including the transfer portal?
Who Will Benefit the Most From Hire
Obviously, Dylan Mingo and Maximo Adams are incoming freshmen with elite potential, especially Mingo, who could be a one-and-done player. However, when evaluating the roster and each player's skill set, Derek Dixon could see a massive jump in production and efficiency.
With the Nuggets, Malone coached Jamal Murray, who shares qualities with Dixon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard illustrated late in the season to be more than just a spot-up shooter. In North Carolina's first-round loss against the VCU Rams, Dixon impacted the game in multiple ways, operating as a play-making point guard with the added ability to create his own shot at all three levels.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.