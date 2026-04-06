UNC Cannot Afford To Wait for This HC Candidate
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach search took an unfortunate turn on Friday, as Tommy Lloyd signed a five-year contract extension with Arizona.
It took some time for a name to separate itself from the pack, but the 51-year-old coach emerged as the favorite to take over as the head coach in Chapel Hill. Obviously, that will not transpire, and CBS Sports' College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein provided an update on the latest in North Carolina's pursuit of its next head coach.
Rothstein's Report
- "North Carolina moves down its list, and moving down its list is going to include the guy Tommy Lloyd is coaching against on Saturday, Michigan head coach Dusty May," Jon Rothstein said of what is next for the Tar Heels.
- "I have talked to Warde Manuel three times in the last week, Michigan's athletic director. He has said every single time, 'We are going to do everything we have to do to retain Dusty May as the head coach.' And talking to a lot of people close to Dusty May, he's not really interested in going to a fishbowl like North Carolina."
- "Then we look at Chicago Bulls' head coach Billy Donovan," Rothstein continued. "I have been told that Billy Donovan will not entertain a conversation with North Carolina until after the Chicago Bulls' season is over on April 12, out of respect for the Chicago Bulls. With that said, Billy Donovan is not going to be ready to get on Zoom on April 13 at 9 A.M. He is going to process the Bulls' season, and could also entertain other NBA head coaching opportunities."
- "What's that mean? North Carolina is going to go down its list," Rothstein elaborated. "I would expect names like Texas Tech's Grant McCasland, Vanderbilt's Mark Byington, and also Iowa's Ben McCollum to be on that list."
Thoughts and Takeaways
There is a lot to unpack here, but as Rothstein stated, North Carolina will have to pivot and assess its other options for its coaching vacancy. Donovan has been a popular connection with this opening, but the timelines between the program and the 60-year-old coach do not correlate.
The transfer portal opens on April 7, and by the time Donovan is ready to just consider starting conversations, marquee players in the portal will already be making their decisions to sign with programs that offer them the most money. Because of this, Donovan may already be off the Tar Heels' radar, as they cannot afford to wait that long.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.