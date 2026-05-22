NBA Coaching Carousel: Latest Rumors Surrounding Mavericks, Blazers and Bulls Openings

The NBA coaching carousel is spinning fast, as another opening was added to this list this week.

New Mavericks president Masai Ujiri made a bold move by parting ways with Jason Kidd, increasing the number of open jobs to four. Dallas joins the Magic, Bulls and Trail Blazers as teams in search of a new head coach.

While we can quibble over which of the vacancies are the most attractive, all four jobs have upside.

A lot of news has been bouncing around concerning the four jobs. Here is a look at the latest rumors surrounding the coaching carousel.

Jeff Van Gundy among finalists for Trail Blazers job

The Trail Blazers have requested permission to meet with Clippers assistant Jeff Van Gundy, according to Chris Haynes. The 64-year-old has been with L.A. since the start of the 2024–25 season, and has twice been an NBA head coach. Van Gundy led the Knicks from 1995 until 29 games into the 2001–02 season, and was later head coach of the Rockets from 2003 through ’07. He has a career record of 430–318 (.575) and led the Knicks to the 1999 NBA Finals.

According to SI’s Chris Mannix, Nets assistant Steve Hetzel is high on Portland’s list as general manager Joe Cronin continues to lead the interview process. New owner Tom Dundon will make the final call on the hire.

Tiago Splitter, who coached the Blazers on an interim basis through the majority of the 2025–26 season, is also a finalist according to NBA insider Marc Stein, as is Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori. We’ll see who lands the gig—and at what price point they land it—soon enough.

Billy Donovan considered front-runner for Magic job

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan laughs with an official. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

There are plenty of good candidates out there for teams to sift through, but one job feels perfect for an ex-head coach who is newly on the market. The Magic job feels tailor-made for Billy Donovan, who parted ways with the Bulls last month. NBA insider Jake Fischer reports the two sides have been “in dialogue,” and Donovan has a great shot at landing the job.

Donovan spent six seasons in Chicago and reached the postseason only once. He had a 226–256 record (.469) during his time with the Bulls, which followed a five-season stint with the Thunder, in which he went 243–156 (.608). He reached the playoffs every year in Oklahoma City, and guided the team to the Western Conference finals in 2016.

Sean Sweeney remains a hot name

San Antonio Spurs assistant head coach Sean Sweeney signals to players. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Spurs associate head coach Sean Sweeney remains a popular name in coaching circles. Mannix reports Sweeney is the hot name among assistants after his track record of helping develop players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Dončić. This year, he’s worked with Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle and had a hand in Victor Wembanyama’s development. He has interviewed for several head jobs in previous coaching cycles.

Sweeney has been an NBA assistant since 2011, when he started his career as a video coordinator for the Nets, then moved to the bench for one season as an assistant in 2013–14. He then moved to Milwaukee, where he was a Bucks assistant from 2014 to ’18, before going to the Pistons from 2018 to ’21, then the Mavericks from 2021 to ’25. This is his first season with the Spurs.

All indications are that the 41-year-old will get his shot at a head job soon.

Bulls continue to cast a wide net

The Bulls continue to have a wide-open coaching search. Former Warriors assistant and NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse has emerged as an option, while Chicago has also asked permission to talk to Hornets assistant Lamar Skeeter and Hawks assistant Ryan Schmidt. Sweeney is also a big-time target here. While those assistants are near the top of the Bulls’ list, they are also expected to talk to Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori and Thunder assistant Dave Bliss as well, according to Fischer.

Armed with the No. 4 and No. 15 picks in the 2026 NBA draft, and a ton of cap space, Chicago is well positioned for a reset and rebuild this offseason.

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