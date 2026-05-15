Grading North Carolina's Signing of Kevin Thomas

Shortly after the conclusion of his visit with head coach Michael Malone in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, four-star recruit Kevin Thomas did not leave the facilities before announcing his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Thomas marks the first 2026 recruit Malone has acquired this offseason. Sayon Keita did not count towards this year's class, as he is an overseas signing. As for Thomas, he originally committed to LSU, but reopened his recruitment process after head coach Matt McMahon was fired in late March. The No. 94 prospect in the 2026 class remained unsigned, giving Malone a tremendous opportunity to bolster his forward depth.

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With all of that in mind, here is an assessment of North Carolina signing the potential breakout star forward.

Thomas' Production Profile

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward has experienced immense success throughout his high school career, winning three state titles, but his senior year was a breakout campaign. Thomas averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, which culminated in multiple Player of the Year Awards in Florida.

Importance of the Move

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Over the last several weeks, Malone and his staff have been heavily recruiting and prioritizing the center position, traveling to Europe to identify options. That has led to the signing of Keita and, potentially, the addition of Greek center Alexandros Samodurov in the near future.

However, Thomas is a player Malone could not pass up the opportunity to meet with and convince to join his rotation in Chapel Hill. When the news broke that Thomas was signing with the Tar Heels, it was already viewed as a forward-thinking move by the longtime NBA head coach. That became even more apparent after Matt Able's comments at the 2026 NBA scouting combine on Wednesday evening.

“It’s definitely a tough decision. I love UNC, I’m excited to get over there at some point … I’m still back and forth on it. I gotta think about it some more, get with my camp and figure it out.”

Now that Able's future with North Carolina is up in the air, Thomas' addition looks even more monumental, as the Tar Heels would suffer a major hit to their rotation if Able remained in the upcoming draft. With the North Carolina State transfer in the equation, Thomas would primarily serve as a depth piece. With what we know now, Thomas could contribute significant minutes off the bench immediately.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This acquisition was always a high-upside proposition, as Thomas is a twitchy athlete who can make splash plays on both offense and defense. That said, the former LSU signee is a long-term investment, but his development may need to be expedited if Able officially declares for the draft.

Grade: B+