What Led Carson Sneed to the Tar Heels?
The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to brig the best of the best to their program, and that is exactly what they have been doing in the 2026 recruiting class.
They have landed well over 30 commitments in the class thus far, with many of their top targets in the class already announcing their commitment at this time.
They don't have many remaining targets at this time, as they have already landed those commitments, or the prospect that they were hopeful to land has already committed to a different program.
One of the players that they have been targeting was already committed to a program, but they were hopeful to land him. This is exactly what they did, as they convinced them this prospect to flip to their program.
They went into the state of Tennessee and landed one of their top prospects, as the state of Tennessee is quickly becoming one of the better states when it comes to produsing players at the high school level, which makes this a very interesting pick up for the Tar Heels, who have been recruiting in the state more and more at this time.
They went and flipped one of the Tennessee Volunteers commits as well, as they flipped one of their longest-reigning commitments in the class. The player that they flipped is Carson Sneed. Sneed is a tight end from the city of Nashville, Tennessee and is one of the most talented players at the position in the state. He is now one of the highest-rated commits in the class for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Tar Heels newest commit is already tied to the program, which makes him even more of an intriguing player in the class. He is the brother of a current player who recently spent time at Tennessee, but transferred to the Tar Heels. That player being Dayton Sneed. Sneed was a wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers. He was great in the spring but never got the true opportunity to show his skills in the fall.
While he was at Tennessee this was the only team that Carson would visit, which makes this even more intriguing and eye-opening, as all this proves is the fact that his older brother is one of the main factors in his decision to flip away from the Vols and to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!