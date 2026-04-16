Chuck Martin’s Past Experience Will Be Beneficiary at UNC

Shortly after being announced as the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach, Michael Malone hired Chuck Martin as his top assistant.

The 57-year-old coach has had plenty of experience at different stops, but before all that, he was the head coach at Marist, where he posted a 41-118 record in five years. Martin discussed why that job taught him a lot about himself.

Martin's Thoughts

Jan 22, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“I was so eager to become a head coach,” Martin said in late 2024. “I’m not quite sure if I had really given that enough thought, and I’m not quite sure that my vision of collegiate athletics and men’s basketball aligned with what Marist’s vision was. And it’s not a bad place. It’s a good place, but I don’t know if that was the job for me.”

After being fired, Martin faced a difficult decision: either take an assistant coach role under head coach Jay Wright at Villanova or pursue a scouting role with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin discussed his decision and explained the reasoning behind his choice.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I just felt like I needed to invest in myself and do something different and add more value to myself,” Martin said. “So, I had a good conversation with Jay, it was going in the right direction, but I took the Thunder job because I wanted to add value to myself, do something different and reinvent myself, let me see what the NBA is about.”

Immersing himself in a player evaluation role was the best decision Martin could have made for his career. While his goal was to be a head coach, he found a knack for identifying and scouting players at an elite level.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Martin Learned a Lot

“That was a great experience for me, with Oklahoma City,” Martin said. “I really understood the value of intel, how to organize it, and then how to deliver that information to you - the decision maker. How do I deliver that information to you? So, then you can make the right decision."

“And if you can’t deliver the information to the decision maker, then now he or she is confused, and then she makes a poor decision, or he makes a poor decision, in who to draft or who to give the scholarship to," Martin continued.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts to a play against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

During his time with John Calipari at Kentucky and Arkansas , Martin has compiled top recruiting classes at both spots. The Tar Heels have had their fair share of success in that department, but Martin could elevate the program to a space it has not been in for the last five years.

“I’ve always been a connector, and whether it’s here or any of the other places I’ve been, my role is to connect people to make sure that I bridge the gap between our players and staff,” Martin said. “There are so many things going on today - NIL, social media, transfer portal, you can get lost. So, I’ve always felt like I want to connect the office. I want to make sure that we’re all on the same page and sharing the information that’s necessary to make direct decisions.”