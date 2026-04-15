How To Feel About UNC’s Transfer Portal Activity

It has been an eventful start to the week for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have certainly been featured in headlines over the last 48 hours.

Newly hired head coach Michael Malone could not afford a honeymoon phase after taking over in Chapel Hill, as his introductory press conference at the Dean E. Smith Center occurred on the same day that the transfer portal officially opened, which was April 7.

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Since then, the 54-year-old has made two additions to the coaching staff by hiring Arkansas' Chuck Martin and former Providence head coach Kim English. Additionally, Malone landed one of the most talented players in the transfer portal, and with a week still left until the portal closes, the Tar Heels will continue aggressively pursuing marquee transfers. How should North Carolina feel at this point in the offseason?

Mixed Feelings

Jan 27, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) celebrates a basket during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

As mentioned, North Carolina signed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas , who averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc. At 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds, Avdalas's ability to create off the dribble and operate as an on-ball guard is extremely impressive.

The good news continued to pour in as forward Jarin Stevenson announced his intention to return to Chapel Hill next season, which provided a major boost for the Tar Heels' depth. However, within minutes on Monday night, three players departed North Carolina in the portal.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The timing of all that news unfolding simultaneously provided more questions than answers. Was there a persuasive factor that led them to believe that they did not have a spot on the roster? In recent days, Malone and the coaching staff have visited with Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris and Utah transfer Terrence Brown.

Where Does That Leave the Tar Heels?

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) with the ball as Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The timing of all that news unfolding simultaneously was compelling, to say the least. Was there a persuasive factor that led them to believe that they did not have a spot on the roster? In recent days, Malone and the coaching staff have visited with Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris and Utah transfer Terrence Brown.

With the acquisition of Avdalas and those two guards potentially entering the equation, it makes sense if Dixon, Mingo, and Bogavac felt that their services were no longer needed in Chapel Hill. That being said, there is now immense pressure on Malone to finalize deals with Harris and Brown. If North Carolina is unable to land both, or just one of those players, it will be a disappointing start to Malone's tenure in Chapel Hill.