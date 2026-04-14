Breaking Down Malone's Staff Hires With UNC

Following a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, which led to Hubert Davis' dismissal, the North Carolina Tar Heels needed to revamp their image and be more explorative in their hiring process.

That is exactly what the university did, bringing in Michael Malone as the next head coach of the men's basketball program. During his introductory press conference last week, the 54-year-old head coach emphasized several topics, including fortifying a staff that can maximize the talent on the court while serving as a resource to elevate the program back to competing for National Championships.

Malone's Thoughts

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“As I hire my staff, I want to hire guys that have great contacts, not only in the country, but around the world, so we can continue to bring the best players here and help them develop so we can field the best team,” Malone said.

“As I continue to build a staff and have great coaches around me that cannot only help me, but also challenge me to become the best coach that I can be at this level,” Malone continued. “And I have no doubt that’s going to be a process that I attack.”

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Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars head coach Kim English against the St. John's Red Storm during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Malone added more reinforcements to his coaching staff, hiring former Providence head coach Kim English , who agreed to join the coaching staff on Monday. This is Malone's second addition to the coaching staff, as he hired his top assistant target, Chuck Martin , who formerly served under John Calipari at Kentucky and Arkansas.

English and Martin each join a group that features Sean May, Pat Sullivan, and Eric Hoots, who were all retained from last season's staff.

What This Means for North Carolina

Nov 13, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin looks on as head coach John Calipari reacts to a non call in the second half against the Troy Trojans at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 65-49. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In terms of the coaching staff reconstruction, Malone has struck on two marquee individuals who specialize in specific areas. Martin has proven to be one of the nation's best recruiters , assembling the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the 2023-24 season at Kentucky. The 57-year-old coach followed that up by compiling a top-five recruiting class in each of the last two years with the Razorbacks.

As for English, the 37-year-old has three years of head coaching experience and was drafted 44th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. English's background provides another perspective on the NBA that will benefit program players and expedite the developmental process.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With two top-end assistant coaches in the fold, North Carolina has the resources to maximize a roster littered with elite talent at multiple positions. With a week left until the transfer portal closes, expect the Tar Heels to be in serious contention for several marquee players.