Elite UNC Transfer Target Set To Visit ACC Rival Louisville

Urgency is the perfect word to describe the current vibe for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who will have a new head coach in 2026, with Michael Malone replacing Hubert Davis.

With that coaching change comes roster changes, which have already begun with several players from last year's team departing for the transfer portal. The Tar Heels' backcourt has taken the biggest hit of any position this offseason, with Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon , Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, and Dylan Mingo all exiting Chapel Hill. While Trimble is forced to leave due to graduation, the rest of the aforementioned players elected to leave the historical program.

Nov 13, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin looks on as head coach John Calipari reacts to a non call in the second half against the Troy Trojans at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 65-49. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Those losses leave a major void, and Arkansas transfer Karter Knox has been linked to North Carolina after Malone hired Chuck Martin as his top assistant coach. The 57-year-old successfully recruited Knox to the Razorbacks in 2024, a move that is a driving force behind the Tar Heels' connection with the sophomore guard.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Knox is visiting with the Louisville Cardinals .

What This Means for North Carolina

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Louisville may have landed Flory Bidunga and Jackson Shelstad in the transfer portal, but that does not suffice for head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals are continuing to aggressively pursue notable "free agents", and Knox would be a major addition to the program.

Obviously, this would put more pressure on the Tar Heels, who have made one addition to the roster - Neoklis Avdalas - since Malone took over as the head coach. Currently, the Cardinals should be viewed as the second-best team in the ACC, and landing Knox would simultaneously eliminate a target for North Carolina, while complicating its path in the conference.

Feb 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wing Karter Knox prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In 2025, which included 22 games played, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three-point range.

North Carolina Out of the Race?

Arkansas' Karter Knox reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Texas Tech during a non-conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in American Airlines Center in Dallas. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Martin's connection with Knox, the Tar Heels are still in contention for the uber-talented guard, but Louisville is giving Kelsey as many resources as possible to compete for a National Championship. The Cardinals brass paid an arm and a leg for the top center and one of the top-rated guards in the portal.

Knox would come at a lower price, but with the number of departures and Louisville's aggressive mindset, Malone and North Carolina's decision-makers need to be proactive in their recruitment approach.