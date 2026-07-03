The Clear Most Underrated Player on North Carolina's Roster

Through the offseason, the spotlight has been on plenty of the players who ended up becoming Tar Heels.

Plenty of Buzz in Chapel Hill

Terrence Brown has gotten plenty of attention, and rightfully so. His 20 points per game speaks for itself as he has been the source of plenty of excitement from Tar Heel fans.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Able has also gotten plenty of fans excited, too, and again, for good reason. Coming from an in-state rival, NC State, his appearance alone in Carolina blue is enough to get fans talking. Able has also generated a fair amount of NBA buzz this offseason, testing the NBA Draft waters before ultimately deciding to play for North Carolina.

Of course, the international prospects have also gotten people talking. Two seven-foot freshman players, Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov, are sure to get some excitement brewing no matter where you look.

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) brings the ball down the court during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, one of the Tar Heels' additions has flown a bit under the radar, especially for what he can provide for the team. Neoklis Avdalas was the first domino to fall for Michael Malone this offseason. It has felt like the deal was done so long ago that people may have forgotten about what exactly he brings to the team.

Avdalas should be an excellent point guard for this team. He’s a great facilitator, and with the roster that Malone is building, it makes perfect sense to rely on a heavy facilitator at the one with the talent he is supplying around him.

Unsung Hero

Dec 2, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks forward Elijah Strong (31) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrence Brown, Sayon Keita, and Matt Able should be the primary scorers. Putting Avdalas, an assist-first point guard, should help the team tremendously. In college basketball, it’s very easy to build a roster full of talent but fall short of the team’s goals because the chemistry is off.

Another thing Avdalas has in his corner is preexisting team chemistry. He should get a fair amount of shared court time this season with his Greek national team teammate, Alexandros Samodurov. With a year full of new players, existing team chemistry was the one thing North Carolina lacked the most, but found it within this pair of players.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s easy for “pass first” players to go unrecognized in this day and age. Points are what people will always look at first on a box score, but players like Avdalas are just as important, if not more. Avdalas is polished and will be a key part of the Tar Heels' success.