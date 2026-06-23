One Michigan Player UNC Should Target After Dusty May Departure

Dusty May shocked the college basketball world, finalizing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks after leading the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship title this past season.

With the 49-year-old head coach leaving Ann Arbor, players will be granted a 15-day transfer window that begins five days after the program publicly announces its next head coach, and Mike Boynton has already been announced as the interim head coach.

Michigan coach Dusty May celebrates after winning the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional final by defeating Tennessee 95-62 at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

May's departure could have a domino effect, as other programs will have opportunities to pursue players recruited by the championship-winning head coach. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have tossed their ring in countless sweepstakes for marquee players in the transfer window this offseason. With that in mind, here is one player the Tar Heels should attempt to pry from Michigan's roster.

North Carolina Should Bolster Frontcourt

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was apparent that head coach Michael Malone's priority was to significantly improve the backcourt , with Matt Able, Neoklis Avdalas, and Terrence Brown landing with the Tar Heels in the transfer portal. Malone and his staff assembled an intriguing, yet unknown frontcourt, featuring Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman.

While Keita and Samodurov have extensive experience against professional competition overseas, all three of these players have logged zero minutes at the collegiate level. North Carolina's frontcourt is a major question mark heading into next season. Although Keita and Samodurov are NBA talents, their games need refinement to reach their ceilings. In the ACC, against Duke and Louisville, who each boast loaded frontcourts, the Tar Heels need a for-sure commodity.

Who North Carolina Should Target

Feb 21, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) dribbles the ball as Kansas Jayhawks guard Jayden Dawson (1) defends during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With that being said, the Tar Heels need to heavily pursue center Moustapha Thiam, who transferred to Michigan from Cincinnati. The 7-foot-1, 249-pound big man was one of the most sought-after centers in the portal, as he averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during his sophomore season at Cincinnati.

Thiam shot 28.8 percent from three-point range, which is nothing to write home about, but he is a willing perimeter shooter, a non-existent trait on Keita's resume. Additionally, this would allow Keita to develop off the bench, which could benefit him down the road. As mentioned, the Tar Heels' frontcourt is somewhat of a weakness heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season, and Thiam would instantly elevate that position to a high level.

Dec 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) dribbles the ball against Xavier Musketeers forward Jovan Milicevic (24) in the first half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Imagine a starting lineup consisting of Brown, Avdalas, Able, Jarin Stevenson, and Thiam. That is one of the most versatile starting lineups in the nation, with each player capable of defending all positions and stretching the floor. North Carolina's potential would significantly increase on both ends of the floor .