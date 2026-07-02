How Angelo Brizzi Can Be Major Impact for UNC

Michael Malone's first roster at North Carolina is now finally complete. After landing veteran guard Angelo Brizzi, the Tar Heels' final scholarship spot is now officially filled with one of the most traveled and experienced players in college basketball.

Brizzi was originally set to be out of eligibility after last season, but was granted a hardship waiver after his limited playing time with Villanova during his true freshman season. Now he’s eligible for one more season, and it's going to be spent in Chapel Hill.

Nov 7, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Angelo Brizzi (10) passes the ball against the La Salle Explorers during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

As a full-time starter at Buffalo, he averaged his career highs of 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game on a 48% overall field goal percentage. In total, Brizzi has played in 109 college basketball games and started 69, making him one of the more experienced players in the country.

When Brizzi Will See the Court

Brizzi coming in is a great depth option to add to the Heels' already guard-heavy lineup, and could provide some experience as a guy who has played in multiple systems and can take care of the ball well.

Nov 18, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) tries to disrupt Villanova Wildcats guard Angelo Brizzi (10) at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While he wouldn’t ever likely see the floor as a starter, and may not get a ton of minutes in general, he could be a great insurance policy for the backcourt. Playing behind a high-minutes guy like Terrence Brown will likely be his most impactful position. Malone will likely want to have Brown in for a hefty volume of minutes, so he'll need a guy he can rely on while Brown takes a breath.

Brizzi will enter a crowded backcourt with Brown, Matt Able, Neoklis Avdalas, Kevin Thomas, and Malloy Smith, all entering as new additions. Jaydon Young and Isaiah Denis will also get some minutes as two of the only three returning players on the roster.

How Brizzi Can Excel in His Role

Feb 27, 2024; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Angelo Brizzi (14) battles against Dayton Flyers guard Kobe Elvis (24) during the game at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In order to excel in his likely limited minutes, he'll have to be elite in any one area. That area seems like it'll be the three-ball. Brizzi has been an excellent three-point shooter across his college career, and I guarantee that was one of the reasons he was brought to Chapel Hill.

Looking at the roster, there aren't many players who live by the three. If Brizzi can take full advantage of his minutes by landing a couple of threes and being an efficient shooter, he'll instantly be a major impact on the team.

Now, it looks like Michael Malone will set his sights on the upcoming freshman class, targeting many of the top prospects in order to bring the standard back to Chapel Hill.