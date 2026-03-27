UNC Coaching Carousel Series: Emerging Big East Team Loses Coach

Earlier this week, the North Carolina Tar Heels parted ways with head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons in Chapel Hill, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel reported . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While the decision was expected, it still shook the landscape of college basketball, as North Carolina is one of the most sought-after coaching jobs in the country, and it is suddenly available. This thought process was shared by an anonymous athletic director in the NCAA, who told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that the program should pursue a former elite college coach.

Suggested Coach for North Carolina

Feb 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brad Stevens the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics congratulates guard Jaylen Brown (7) for receiving the NBA player of the month award for his performance in the month of January before their game against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

“North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the athletic director said. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."

“North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he added. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

However, Stevens, who is the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, removed himself from consideration less than 24 hours after this suggestion. Nevertheless, the athletic director's message highlights how the Tar Heels ' administration should approach this situation. With marquee coaches at formidable yet inferior programs, the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics removed himself from consideration less than 24 hours after the. A prime example of this is St. John's head coach Rick Pitino.

Return Pitino to the ACC

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino talks with forward Sadiku Ibine Ayo (2) in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The 73-year-old coached Louisville from 2001 to 2017, including four years in the ACC, as the Cardinals joined the conference in 2014. After nearly six years without coaching, Pitino signed with St. John's in March 2023. Pitino's first year was a rebuilding campaign, and the Red Storm did not reach the NCAA tournament.

However, St. John's reached the second round as a two-seed in last year's field and was slated as a five-seed in this year's tournament, with a Sweet 16 matchup against Duke on Friday.

Pitino has some bad blood with the Blue Devils, which is perfect for any potential candidate taking over as North Carolina's head coach. The veteran coach elaborated on this during his press conference following the win over Kansas on Sunday.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"You win some, you lose some," Pitino said. "I'm hoping we get Duke at the buzzer next to make up for that Christian Laettner shot."

For context, Pitino was the head coach of Kentucky who faced Duke in the Elite Eight in the 1992 NCAA tournament. After taking a 103-102 lead in overtime with 2.1 seconds remaining, the Wildcats needed one stop to advance to the Final Four.

Kentucky Coach Rick Pitino instructs his players on the bench during a first half time out in the NCAA Final Four semifinal game with Minnesota on March 29, 1997 in Indianapolis. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke had a throw-in from their own baseline, and Grant Hill heaved a three-quarters pass to Laettner, who caught the pass with his back to the basket and hit a turnaround jumper as time expired, sending the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino talks with Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

St. John's, which should have been seeded higher than a five-seed, has an opportunity to get revenge for their head coach against the No. 1 overall team in the nation.

While the Red Storm has emerged as a legitimate program under Pitino and could very well upset Duke on Friday night, it is a tall task for them to consistently compete for national titles, which Pitino is desperately vying for.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The two-time National Coach of the Year (1987 and 2025) has not won a National Championship since 2013 with Louisville, but that title was vacated due to serious allegations of improper benefits given to student-athletes during the recruiting process. So, in the record books, Pitino's last title was in 1996.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm center Handje Tamba (44) and guard Kelvin Odih (5) celebrate after defeating the Northern Iowa Panthers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Leading St. John's to the level it has been a great story, but Pitino wants to be coaching one of the premier programs again. North Carolina would provide that opportunity and a chance to compete for multiple championships, with the ability to land marquee recruits and transfers, solely based on its image. Pitino taking over as the head coach would increase the Tar Heels' odds of signing top players and consistent trips to the Final Four.