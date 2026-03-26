Wildcard Name Thrown Out in UNC Coaching Search

The North Carolina Tar Heels are officially searching for a head coach. The university fired head coach Hubert Davis earlier this week following a disappointing first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Davis spent five seasons at the helm for UNC, taking over after the historic tenure of Roy Williams. He held a 125-54 record in those five seasons, making the NCAA Tournament four times. After making the National Championship GAME in his first season, Davis advanced past the first weekend just once more, in 2023-24.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His Tar Heels have been knocked out in the first round in each of the last two seasons, leading to his firing from North Carolina.

Now, it’s time for the Tar Heels to find a new man for the job. North Carolina is one of the most prestigious head coaching jobs in the country, so rest assured that they’ll do their due diligence with just about any candidate you can think of.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith offered an interesting take on who he believes should become the next head coach at North Carolina , suggesting that former NBA player, and current analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith would be the right man for the job.

“Maybe because of NIL, the transfer portal, and all of the new age of college sports, and college basketball in particular, they would look outside,” Smith said on First Take. “But to me, don’t do it until you’re absolutely 100 percent sure Kenny 'The Jet' Smith is not available. The man is brilliant at the game of basketball. He’s a savant in that regard. But most importantly, I believe Kenny Smith can recruit."

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kennyís Young Stars general manager Kenny Smith during introductions before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“He’s very very connected to youth basketball throughout this country,” Smith added. “I believe that he will compete with Scheyer in recruiting. Because that’s the reality that I believe would take place, that’s what it comes down to for me."

It’s an interesting choice because Kenny Smith has no formal head coaching experience at any level. He has interviewed for head coaching jobs in the past, such as the New York Knicks’ opening in 2018.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His prior experience as a player in the NBA, as an analyst on TV, and the fact that he graduated from UNC in 1987, do make him an intriguing candidate, but definitely a risky one if UNC were to take the bait. Smith is, in all likelihood, someone the Tar Heels will not be going after in the slightest, but Smith is still pleading his case.