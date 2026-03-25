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North Carolina Officially Ends Drawn Out Saga With Davis

The Tar Heels will have a new head coach next season.
Logan Lazarczyk|
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

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North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels are officially on the coaching market, as reports surfaced Tuesday night that the 55-year-old head coach will not be returning to Chapel Hill next season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Thamel's Report

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said. "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

Impact of News

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is obviously groundbreaking news, and although it was inevitable, North Carolina's athletic department's decision signals a dramatic change. Now, the Tar Heels' brass will search for its next head coach. While this process must be handled diligently, North Carolina must act urgently to identify a coach who can maximize the resources and talent at its disposal.

Why This Was the Right Decision

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Moving off Davis had to happen for a multitude of reasons, including the Tar Heels' elimination in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season. Not to mention, North Carolina surrendered a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams.

That was likely the decisive factor in North Carolina's decision-makers' decision to execute this colossal move. The Tar Heels had invested millions of dollars into this roster, and quite frankly, it was a disappointing season, considering that North Carolina had a top-five pick in Caleb Wilson.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yes, Wilson suffered a season-ending injury prior to the NCAA Tournament, which derailed the Tar Heels' aspirations, but that is still no excuse for faltering late against VCU with a commanding lead.

What's Next for the Tar Heels?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

North Carolina will go back to the drawing board and assess its options for candidates who it feels can take this program back to a championship-caliber level. Names, such as T.J. Otzelberger, Nate Oats, and Brad Stevens, are the first to come to mind, and quite frankly, make the most sense.

While the Tar Heels don't want to rush the hiring process, there has to be a sense of urgency with this situation. The transfer portal opens on April 7, which is one day after the National Championship game. Whoever North Carolina hires as its next head coach would want to have a well-drawn plan to improve the roster and acquire players who can elevate the program into a Final Four contender moving forward.

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Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.