North Carolina Officially Ends Drawn Out Saga With Davis

The North Carolina Tar Heels are officially on the coaching market, as reports surfaced Tuesday night that the 55-year-old head coach will not be returning to Chapel Hill next season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Thamel's Report

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

Impact of News

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is obviously groundbreaking news, and although it was inevitable, North Carolina's athletic department's decision signals a dramatic change. Now, the Tar Heels' brass will search for its next head coach. While this process must be handled diligently, North Carolina must act urgently to identify a coach who can maximize the resources and talent at its disposal.

Why This Was the Right Decision

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Moving off Davis had to happen for a multitude of reasons, including the Tar Heels' elimination in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season. Not to mention, North Carolina surrendered a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams.

That was likely the decisive factor in North Carolina's decision-makers' decision to execute this colossal move. The Tar Heels had invested millions of dollars into this roster, and quite frankly, it was a disappointing season, considering that North Carolina had a top-five pick in Caleb Wilson.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yes, Wilson suffered a season-ending injury prior to the NCAA Tournament, which derailed the Tar Heels' aspirations, but that is still no excuse for faltering late against VCU with a commanding lead.

What's Next for the Tar Heels?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

North Carolina will go back to the drawing board and assess its options for candidates who it feels can take this program back to a championship-caliber level. Names, such as T.J. Otzelberger, Nate Oats, and Brad Stevens , are the first to come to mind, and quite frankly, make the most sense.