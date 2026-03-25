North Carolina Officially Ends Drawn Out Saga With Davis
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels are officially on the coaching market, as reports surfaced Tuesday night that the 55-year-old head coach will not be returning to Chapel Hill next season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Thamel's Report
- "North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said. "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."
Impact of News
This is obviously groundbreaking news, and although it was inevitable, North Carolina's athletic department's decision signals a dramatic change. Now, the Tar Heels' brass will search for its next head coach. While this process must be handled diligently, North Carolina must act urgently to identify a coach who can maximize the resources and talent at its disposal.
Why This Was the Right Decision
Moving off Davis had to happen for a multitude of reasons, including the Tar Heels' elimination in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season. Not to mention, North Carolina surrendered a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams.
That was likely the decisive factor in North Carolina's decision-makers' decision to execute this colossal move. The Tar Heels had invested millions of dollars into this roster, and quite frankly, it was a disappointing season, considering that North Carolina had a top-five pick in Caleb Wilson.
Yes, Wilson suffered a season-ending injury prior to the NCAA Tournament, which derailed the Tar Heels' aspirations, but that is still no excuse for faltering late against VCU with a commanding lead.
What's Next for the Tar Heels?
North Carolina will go back to the drawing board and assess its options for candidates who it feels can take this program back to a championship-caliber level. Names, such as T.J. Otzelberger, Nate Oats, and Brad Stevens, are the first to come to mind, and quite frankly, make the most sense.
While the Tar Heels don't want to rush the hiring process, there has to be a sense of urgency with this situation. The transfer portal opens on April 7, which is one day after the National Championship game. Whoever North Carolina hires as its next head coach would want to have a well-drawn plan to improve the roster and acquire players who can elevate the program into a Final Four contender moving forward.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.