Hubert Davis Unlikely to Return to North Carolina

It's uncertain times in Chapel Hill right now, as the North Carolina Tar Heels could be making a drastic change on the coaching staff.

Following a second-half collapse against the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA tournament, which included the Tar Heels blowing a 19-point, head coach Hubert Davis' future in North Carolina has been put into doubt.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

According to college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman the two sides are likely headed towards a buyout, and his reasoning is eye-opening.

Goodman's Report

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"One of the things that I don't think people realize is that Hubert [Davis] didn't really want this head coaching job," Goodman said. "This was something that was brought to him. Roy Williams picked him. And you can't say no. So, Hubert [Davis] took this job as a beloved former player, as a beloved ESPN employee, and as a beloved assistant coach at North Carolina. Nobody's ever uttered a bad word about him. Now he's getting crushed year after year after year. So, I wouldn't be surprised if he's all board with it as well; give him his buyout - I believes it's $5.5 million - and move on."

"So, here's the thing, it's former players, it's boosters, it's everybody understanding that Hubert Davis hasn't done the standard at [North] Carolina," Goodman continued. "The standard is to be competing for national titles. The standard is competing for Final Fours. The standard isn't just to limp into the NCAA tournament, which they have done multiple times when he's been there."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Even the year in which they made the run - his first year - before they beat Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game at Duke, they were like a 10-seed at that point," Goodman elaborated. "We weren't sure they were a lock to get in. Then they didn't get in a couple of years ago, they barely got in last year into the first four, this year, and this was the key factor, how they ended the year, and then blowing the 19-point lead to VCU, how they blew it, the postgame, all of it."

This is a surprising development, but it is important because, as Goodman states, it makes a buyout agreement the likely outcome. Goodman's report comes one day after North Carolina's athletic director Bubba Cunningham provided an update on the decision-making process.

Cunningham's Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Every year at the end of the season, it’s important to evaluate all facets of the program and look for ways to improve,” Cunningham said. “The Chancellor, [executive associate athletic director] Steve [Newmark] and I are doing that together now and will continue to have discussions over the coming days.”

Overall Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images