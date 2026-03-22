Hubert Davis Unlikely to Return to North Carolina
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It's uncertain times in Chapel Hill right now, as the North Carolina Tar Heels could be making a drastic change on the coaching staff.
Following a second-half collapse against the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA tournament, which included the Tar Heels blowing a 19-point, head coach Hubert Davis' future in North Carolina has been put into doubt.
According to college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman the two sides are likely headed towards a buyout, and his reasoning is eye-opening.
Goodman's Report
- "One of the things that I don't think people realize is that Hubert [Davis] didn't really want this head coaching job," Goodman said. "This was something that was brought to him. Roy Williams picked him. And you can't say no. So, Hubert [Davis] took this job as a beloved former player, as a beloved ESPN employee, and as a beloved assistant coach at North Carolina. Nobody's ever uttered a bad word about him. Now he's getting crushed year after year after year. So, I wouldn't be surprised if he's all board with it as well; give him his buyout - I believes it's $5.5 million - and move on."
- "So, here's the thing, it's former players, it's boosters, it's everybody understanding that Hubert Davis hasn't done the standard at [North] Carolina," Goodman continued. "The standard is to be competing for national titles. The standard is competing for Final Fours. The standard isn't just to limp into the NCAA tournament, which they have done multiple times when he's been there."
- "Even the year in which they made the run - his first year - before they beat Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game at Duke, they were like a 10-seed at that point," Goodman elaborated. "We weren't sure they were a lock to get in. Then they didn't get in a couple of years ago, they barely got in last year into the first four, this year, and this was the key factor, how they ended the year, and then blowing the 19-point lead to VCU, how they blew it, the postgame, all of it."
This is a surprising development, but it is important because, as Goodman states, it makes a buyout agreement the likely outcome. Goodman's report comes one day after North Carolina's athletic director Bubba Cunningham provided an update on the decision-making process.
Cunningham's Thoughts
- “Every year at the end of the season, it’s important to evaluate all facets of the program and look for ways to improve,” Cunningham said. “The Chancellor, [executive associate athletic director] Steve [Newmark] and I are doing that together now and will continue to have discussions over the coming days.”
Overall Thoughts
It is simply time for both sides to part ways, as the Tar Heels have underachieved since Davis took over as the head coach in 2021. Sneaking into the tournament multiple times is not the level of program that North Carolina is, especially with the financial investments that have been made in the roster.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.