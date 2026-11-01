UNC Comes Up Short Against No. 1 Miami: Biggest Takeaways

The North Carolina Tar Heels gave the country's best team everything they had, leading at multiple points with a chance to pull off a stunning upset at home. Unfortunately, the Miami Hurricanes made the most plays when it mattered, defeating the Tar Heels, 38-35.

It was arguably Bill Belichick's most impressive display yet as a head coach, showcasing the significant improvements the team had made throughout the offseason and this fall. Falling short of the No. 1 team in the country is always a heartbreaker, but UNC should feel proud of how close they came.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Saturday night's primetime loss to Miami as the Tar Heels look ahead to a road game against UConn next week.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billy Edwards Costs UNC...Again

It was looking like a magical night for Billy Edwards Jr. to silence critics. Unfortunately, despite a phenomenal day in the passing game (28-of-34 attempts, 341 yards, four touchdowns), Edwards did the same thing he has done too often: he stood in the pocket too long, lacked pocket awareness, and was stripped and sacked, leading to a Miami touchdown on the following defensive series.

Once more, Edwards cost UNC a football game, whether it was last week against Syracuse or earlier in the season against Clemson. Could the taped pinky be the cause of a lack of grip strength to protect the ball, or the ball coming out inaccurately on critical throws? Sure, but it is a consistent theme regardless; it is unacceptable.

Tar Heels Give No. 1 Hurricanes Everything They Have

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the loss, you have to be impressed with how well North Carolina played and gave Miami a scare before their mega-matchup against Notre Dame next week in South Bend. The Tar Heels played tough defense and meticulous offensive series to stress the Hurricanes' defense.

A Billy Edwards TD pass to shrink the lead late in the fourth quarter led to an onside kick attempt. The first one looked like a clear recovery by Coleman Bryson, but a kickoff team member was offside. Bryson recovered the first rekick, only for an illegal block to wipe it away, leading to Miami recovering the second rekick to clinch the game.

There were many valiant efforts, including Edwards. Running backs Demon June and Jaylen McGill were terrific pass-catchers out of the backfield, while Jelani Thurman showcased his talents on national television. Cornerback Kaleb Cost was impressive in the slot against Malachi Toney, while Peyton Seelmann had nine tackles and a sack on Darian Mensah.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) with the ball as Miami (FL) Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser (7)(7) and defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) defend in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's Offense Finds Consistency With Long Drives

As I mentioned, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino did a swell job attacking the weaknesses of Miami's defense down the seam and getting his best playmakers in space, such as Thurman, Trech Kekahuna, McGill, June, and a few big plays from star wideout Jordan Shipp.

A couple of these drives were quick, while most of them were ball-control offenses that drained a lot of clock. North Carolina finally had consistency on each of their offensive series after spending weeks trying to find it outside of their opening drive of the game. This should be encouraging for the Tar Heels entering what should be a favorable final stretch.