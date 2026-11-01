Biggest Winners & Losers From UNC Football Heartbreaker Against Miami

The North Carolina Tar Heels were in prime position to qualify for postseason play just a couple of weeks ago. That's now in serious question after dropping their second consecutive game in a 38-35 loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.

With four games left in the regular season, North Carolina's hopes of qualifying for a bowl game are hanging in the balance with a .500 record. That said, here are the Tar Heels' winners and losers in their defeat against the Hurricanes.

Winners

Billy Edwards Jr.

Edwards Jr. has been highly scrutinized, as he's been the culprit behind the Tar Heels' losses this season. His tendency to start games incredibly fast before faltering in the ensuing three quarters wasn't present on Saturday night.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting the game with two incompletions, the Wisconsin transfer closed the first half completing 12-of-16 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Trech Kekahuna

The former Wisconsin wide receiver has been a steady producer over the last two games. Kekahuna has been consistently involved with injuries around the team. Heading into the final four games of the season, Kekahuna's rapport with Edwards Jr. could culminate in a strong finish. The junior receiver totaled three receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jelani Thurman

Thurman has been a touchdown-scoring machine this season, and that was certainly the case, as the tight end scored two touchdowns in the first half. The Ohio State transfer didn't record a high volume of receptions, but he is a lethal red-zone threat.

Losers

Bill Belichick

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick seen during overtime against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina suffered a second consecutive loss, falling to 4-4 on the season. With four weeks remaining, the Tar Heels' bowl eligibility is in serious jeopardy.

The Backfield

While the passing attack was firing on all cylinders, the run game was anything but. Surprisingly, Jaylen McGill wasn't involved after starting last week against Syracuse, with Benjamin Hall not playing.

Despite lacking a complementary rushing attack, North Carolina's offense operated at an incredibly high level.

Defense

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Nicco Maggio (96) and linebacker Derek McDonald (15) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' defensive line generated pressure on Darian Mensah, but Miami's offense did whatever it wanted. Despite playing on the road, it was a comfortable environment for the Hurricanes' offense to operate in, with the crowd out of the game due to chew-clocking drives.

In the process, North Carolina had another outing that allowed 100+ rushing yards. At this point of the season, there's no solution to the Tar Heels' shortcomings in stopping the run.