UNC Confidence Meter Heading Into Week 9 Matchup Against Miami

The North Carolina Tar Heels could be at a tipping point of their season after blowing last week's game against Syracuse.

Now, the Tar Heels host the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes on Halloween night at Kenan Stadium. Because of the colossal defeat to Syracuse in Week 8, North Carolina is suddenly in danger of falling to .500 heading into the final four games of the season. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are coasting with one of the best rosters in the country.

With that in mind, here are my confidence levels in the Tar Heels' coaching, offense, and defense against Miami.

Coaching: 3/10

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick seen during overtime against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that Bill Belichick has built an elite pedigree, but that was several years ago. Dating back to his final years in New England and across his first two seasons in Chapel Hill, it's been a tumultuous stretch for the 74-year-old head coach.

Losing to Syracuse the way North Carolina did is also a poor reflection on Belichick, whose defense allowed 31 points to an offense that has cycled through four quarterbacks. I know the Tar Heels' defense was undermanned, but that's still no excuse for allowing that many points against a below-average quarterback.

Not to mention, Miami's head coach Mario Cristobal is one of the best in college football, with a 42-19 record since his tenure began in 2022. Over the last two seasons, the Hurricanes have a 20-3 record, including an appearance in last season’s National Championship game. This is a coaching mismatch.

Offense: 4/10

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) reviews plays during the second quarter against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of who the Tar Heels have played this season, the offense has struggled through large stretches in multiple games. While Miami's defense may not be the most imposing, it's allowing 15.3 points per game. Although the level of competition has been lackluster, North Carolina's offense isn't leaps and bounds above those other teams.

The Tar Heels’ offense has talent, but quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has routinely held this offense back. At this point, you have to bake that into the equation. Odds are, North Carolina will go through a scoreless drought, which is a death sentence against Miami.

Defense: 2/10

Over the last several weeks, the Tar Heels' pass rush has struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. If that trend continues on Saturday, Darian Mensah will dissect this defense with ease, especially with Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate on the outside.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) celebrates with quarterback Darian Mensah (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the secondary has been a revolving door over this same stretch. That's a disastrous variable to combat against a quarterback who has established himself as one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft. There's a high possibility Mensah picks apart this defense en route to a blowout win. Miami is averaging 49.0 points per game, which is the best in the nation.