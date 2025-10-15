Courtney Banghart’s Path to Finding International Freshman
Liza Astakhova is a 6-foot-2 forward from Moscow, Russia, who attended Znaika School Russian Federation.
Astakhova, a part of the recruiting class filled with Nyla Brooks, Taliyah Henderson and Taissa Queiroz, will be included in the new-look roster head coach Courtney Banghart and the rest of the staff have formulated, leading to a No. 11 preseason ranking.
Although, how exactly did Banghart stumble upon the international talent? Banghart at the 2025 ACC Tipoff detailed the story of how Astakhova landed in Chapel Hill.
- “Lisa, our freshman from Russia," said Banghart. "Quite a journey getting a Russian into our country, but it happened, and so she's a true freshman and has adjusted really well. I mean, it's a kid who's never been to the United States; she came with one bag."
- "Her parents have never been here, and she showed up two days after classes started, got here after midnight, went to an 8 a.m math class, and is doing really well on the court and in the classroom. So some kids are built different, she's one.”
- “FIBA has a bunch of tournaments throughout the summer, especially U20s, U18s, U16s, whether it's in Romania, or Turkey, or Portugal. And we've been really aggressive at making sure that we keep eyes on the International Space, as well as the transfer portal, as well as the high school space."
- "Feel like with the brand of Carolina, I owe that right to make sure that we've really scoured all of our bases, but yeah, international, you start seeing them in those kind of major FIBA championships, and then the recruiting process begins.”
This women's basketball team has revamped, and went heavy in the backcourt — holding a plenty of options to rotate in and off the bench during games.
Besides Astakhova, Brooks, Henderson and Queiroz, the following guards are: Elina Aarnisalo, Sydney Barker, Lanie Grant, Laila Hull, Reniya Kelly and Indya Nivar.
Banghart and Hubert Davis Go International for 2025-2026 Season
Both men's and women's basketball teams have an international prospect for the 2025-2026 season. Davis has brought in Luka Bogavac from Mojkovac, Montenegro, an instant impact kind of player for the Tar Heels in a recruiting class that features five other transfers (Kyan Evans, Jonathan Powell, Jarin Stevenson, Henri Veesaar and Ivan Matlekovic).
Not only is the intent to go outside of the United States evident, but the Tar Heels continue to find ways to expand their horizon to better the state of basketball of the university.
