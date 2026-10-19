Critics Silenced: Belichick's Win vs. Duke Opens Endless UNC Possibilities

On Sunday afternoon, the North Carolina Tar Heels, surrounded by students and fans alike, rang the Victory Bell at Bell Tower loud and proud 24 hours after a big win against the Duke Blue Devils.

This win meant something for the Tar Heels (4-2, 2-1 ACC), not because it was the Blue Devils, but for program morale and confidence to tell themselves that they can compete and win against one of the ACC's better teams while somehow becoming one of their own. Head coach Bill Belichick may have earned the signature win of his two-year tenure with North Carolina, and it may have silenced many, if not all, critics in the process.

A Good Football Team

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those critics were loud, myself included, at times as the program dealt with its early-season controversy, which led to the departure of key figures in the organization, and no one seems to be upset about it. We knew North Carolina would be more competitive this season, but by how much had to be determined.

Wins against TCU, No. 25 Pittsburgh, and Duke were impressive, and while they weren't the brightest of performances, they showed that the greatest NFL coach of all time can indeed coach a college program and do it well. North Carolina is well-coached on both sides of the ball, even if there are some talent deficiencies in key areas.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One could argue that if not for the blown lead against Clemson that followed a lengthy weather delay, the Tar Heels are 5-1 and unbeaten in ACC play, with College GameDay and the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes staring them in the face two weeks from now, which may still be the case anyways. It's clear to me that the Tar Heels are simply a good football team, and that's ok to admit.

Belichick's Coaching, Roster Talent Sets Up ForStrong Season

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) and linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins (54) sack Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this rate, it feels as though North Carolina is bound for a bowl game for the first time under Belichick, and his coaching and the belief the players have in him have the Tar Heels set up for a strong finish to the regular season next month.

The talent on both sides of the ball, whether it's wide receiver Jordan Shipp, Mr. Carolina himself, star defensive tackle Xavier Lewis, or the emergence of standout safety Greg Smith, has enabled the Tar Heels to make the plays needed to win these games.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Shamar Easter (84) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is fun to watch if you're a Tar Heels fan or just a fan of football. Sometimes, having patience is a great thing, and North Carolina's Belichick-led program needed it to work; many who assumed this marriage could never work are taking back what they said. The Tar Heels are here to win games, no matter how ugly it gets.