UNC Football Retakes Victory Bell, Beats Duke: Biggest Takeaways
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are bringing the Victory Bell back to Chapel Hill with another big road victory against arch rival, the Duke Blue Devils. It is another crucial win for head coach Bill Belichick, who continues to show the world the Tar Heels are improving with each game while approaching bowl eligibility.
With this win, North Carolina improves to 4-2 (2-1) with a home game next week against the Syracuse Orange. It was a wild and chaotic game with several things to touch on. Here are the biggest takeaways from Saturday's win.
Penalties And Turnovers Were An Issue
The Tar Heels may have won the game, but penalties and turnovers were an issue, including six penalties for 65 yards and two turnovers. This may have been the most undisciplined the Tar Heels have looked all season, which is saying a lot for how they have been the complete opposite. Yet, UNC football is celebrating, and that is all that matters at the end of the day.
Jaylen McGill's Breakout Game
One of the biggest reasons for the team’s success on Saturday evening was sophomore running back Jaylen McGill, who had his breakout game for the Tar Heels. Seen as one of the most talented skill players on offense, McGill carried the ball 12 times for 75 yards and scored the 24-yard go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes of the game. With Benjamin Hall's potential absence due to injury, McGill could add a new explosive element.
Billy Edwards' Steady Day
Much has been discussed about Billy Edwards Jr's viability as a passer, as consistency has been a major talking point. However, the Tar Heels got a clean day from No. 9, who didn't turn the ball over, gave his top playmakers a chance to make plays, and did it all with a left shoulder injury, completing 15 of 25 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. This is what Belichick likely wanted from his starting quarterback.
Greg Smith Continues Great Season
Once a package-specific safety for the Tar Heels last fall, Greg Smith (10 tackles, two passes defended) has evolved into being the best defensive back on the roster. He had great moments, including a fourth-down stand early in the game that gave the ball back to North Carolina. Smith’s versatility, football intelligence, and discipline remain a few of the key factors in why he’s one of the most important defenders on the roster.
Mr. Carolina Shines Again
Despite the fumble, star wide receiver Jordan Shipp finished the game with another great performance and his first touchdown of the season— a terrific grab where he climbed the ladder and got both feet in bounds in the back of the end zone. Shipp (seven catches, 75 yards, one touchdown) will look to continue his great year next Saturday night in Chapel Hill.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft