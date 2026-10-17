UNC Football Retakes Victory Bell, Beats Duke: Biggest Takeaways

The North Carolina Tar Heels are bringing the Victory Bell back to Chapel Hill with another big road victory against arch rival, the Duke Blue Devils. It is another crucial win for head coach Bill Belichick, who continues to show the world the Tar Heels are improving with each game while approaching bowl eligibility.

With this win, North Carolina improves to 4-2 (2-1) with a home game next week against the Syracuse Orange. It was a wild and chaotic game with several things to touch on. Here are the biggest takeaways from Saturday's win.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penalties And Turnovers Were An Issue

The Tar Heels may have won the game, but penalties and turnovers were an issue, including six penalties for 65 yards and two turnovers. This may have been the most undisciplined the Tar Heels have looked all season, which is saying a lot for how they have been the complete opposite. Yet, UNC football is celebrating, and that is all that matters at the end of the day.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils saftey Patrick Smith-Young (2) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen McGill's Breakout Game

One of the biggest reasons for the team’s success on Saturday evening was sophomore running back Jaylen McGill, who had his breakout game for the Tar Heels. Seen as one of the most talented skill players on offense, McGill carried the ball 12 times for 75 yards and scored the 24-yard go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes of the game. With Benjamin Hall's potential absence due to injury, McGill could add a new explosive element.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarter back Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Owen Wafle (91) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billy Edwards' Steady Day

Much has been discussed about Billy Edwards Jr's viability as a passer, as consistency has been a major talking point. However, the Tar Heels got a clean day from No. 9, who didn't turn the ball over, gave his top playmakers a chance to make plays, and did it all with a left shoulder injury, completing 15 of 25 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. This is what Belichick likely wanted from his starting quarterback.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gregory Smith III (1) returns an interception against Pittsburgh Panthers running back La'vell Wright (11) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Smith Continues Great Season

Once a package-specific safety for the Tar Heels last fall, Greg Smith (10 tackles, two passes defended) has evolved into being the best defensive back on the roster. He had great moments, including a fourth-down stand early in the game that gave the ball back to North Carolina. Smith’s versatility, football intelligence, and discipline remain a few of the key factors in why he’s one of the most important defenders on the roster.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mr. Carolina Shines Again

Despite the fumble, star wide receiver Jordan Shipp finished the game with another great performance and his first touchdown of the season— a terrific grab where he climbed the ladder and got both feet in bounds in the back of the end zone. Shipp (seven catches, 75 yards, one touchdown) will look to continue his great year next Saturday night in Chapel Hill.