UNC CWS Final: How To Watch, Opponent Breakdown

The Diamond Heels are back on the biggest stage in college baseball. After what can be labeled as an impressive postseason run that included a Regional title, a Super Regional title, and a dominant showing in the World Series in Omaha, North Carolina will now take on Oklahoma for the chance to win it all.

The championship series will be played in a best-of-three format, meaning North Carolina now stands only two wins away from becoming National Champions. For the Tar Heels, a national title would cap off an absolutely dominant season, one in which North Carolina steadily played like one of the best teams all season long.

How To Watch

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes coaches outfielder Carter French (18) during the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The College World Series Finals begin on Saturday, June 20th in Omaha. The opening game of the series will begin at 2:00pm EST with game two to follow on Sunday. If necessary, a winner-take-all game three will be played the following Monday.

All three games of the series will be broadcasted on ESPN, giving college baseball fans across the country the opportunity to tune in to the action. With the highest stakes in the sport, there should be a massive crowd in Omaha and a massive audience tuning in to see if the Tar Heels can bring a championship back to Chapel Hill.

Opponent Breakdown

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners pitcher LJ Mercurius (22) celebrates the win against the Georgia Bulldogs at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Sooners have earned their spot in Omaha and will present North Carolina with one of the toughest challenges they have faced this season. Oklahoma has been a bit of an underdog throughout the postseason, but it managed to take down some college baseball titans this season.

In the opening regional, they defeated Georgia Tech, the number two overall team in the country, then proceeded to take down Kansas, the number 15 overall team. They weren’t done there. Number 7 Alabama and, most recently, number 3 Georgia were also sent home by the Sooners.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes reacts during the eighth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Sooners have taken advantage of mistakes throughout the tournament, and the Tar Heels will need to remain disciplined in order to stay on top.

Offensively, North Carolina will have to continue their aggressive approach that they have taken in Omaha and will have to carry the momentum they have against a talented Oklahoma squad .

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The margin for error is razor-thin with the stakes this high, but with North Carolina entering the series playing their best baseball, they have a legitimate opportunity to dress the national championship trophy in Carolina blue.