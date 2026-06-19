UNC's Road to Omaha: How Heels Reached National Championship Series

The Diamond Heels are playing for a national title once again. After what can be labeled as a dominant postseason that has, for the most part, gone North Carolina’s way, the Tar Heels will play in a best-of-three series against Oklahoma beginning Saturday, June 20th.

The path to Omaha was not an easy one, but the Heels have battled through every round to now play for a title. While many critics and analysts may have counted Carolina out at times, they never wavered and continued to deliver in clutch moments throughout the season, especially in Omaha.

Consistent Domination

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) reacts after scoring on a two-run triple by second baseman Gavin Gallaher (not pictured) against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels finished 43-10-1 in the regular season and, after suffering an ACC Championship loss to Georgia Tech, entered the postseason as the No. 5 overall seed.

Their elite regular-season record earned them hosting privileges heading into the Chapel Hill Regional. They dominated at home, sweeping the in Chapel Hill to become Regional Champions after a 3-0 run against VCU and two wins against East Carolina.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Macon Winslow (6) and outfielder Owen Hull (8) celebrate in the eighth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

This took them into the Super Regional with a mound of momentum, where they faced another hot program in USC. Unfortunately, USC struck first, taking a 1-0 lead early in the three-game series. This is where the magic began for North Carolina. After a 4-0 game two win, USC and UNC matched up one final time for a winner-take-all game in the Super Regionals.

With North Carolina down 3-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Tar Heels were given an opportunity to walk the game off, and they did just that. After a sacrifice fly to center field by Jake Schaffner to score a runner and tie the game, Owen Hull came to the plate with a runner on first and second and two outs.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull (8) looks on in the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Hitting a deep shot into a gap in left field, Hull logged the winning RBI to send North Carolina to the World Series. From there, the momentum has been unstoppable.

Oma-Heels

North Carolina entered the World Series in a bracket consisting of Ole Miss, West Virginia, and Troy. The Tar Heels dominated from there. After beating Ole Miss 6-2, they faced West Virginia, which they then defeated in back-to-back games to send the Diamond Heels to the national title series.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes reacts during the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

If the Tar Heels can keep up the level of play they have demonstrated recently, there may be a new National Championship trophy coming to Chapel Hill for the first time.