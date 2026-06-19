CWS Finals-Bound, UNC Looks To Avenge Past Heartbreaks

Students at the University of North Carolina were either babies or weren't born the last time the UNC Tar Heels baseball team made the College World Series Final. It has been two decades since the program made it this far. On Wednesday, they put an exclamation point on an outstanding run to the finals with a 12-7 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

For younger Tar Heels fans, this is their moment in the sun with a chance to end an incredible season watching their college's baseball team reign supreme in Omaha, Nebraska. On the other hand, alumni and older fans are looking at this finals appearance as a chance to avenge the heartbreak defeats in North Carolina's back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2007.

Long-Awaited Vengeance on Tar Heels Minds

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes walks to the mound during the seventh inning against the Mississippi Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

It's surprising that a program like North Carolina has not won the College World Series. There have been some special teams, including the ones 20 years ago that came up short of winning it all. In 2006, the Tar Heels were swept by Oregon State, and in the following year, they lost again to the Beavers in the winner-take-all Game 3.

Now, manager Scott Forbes has led North Carolina to the doorstep with a chance to bring a title back to Chapel Hill, and he has the offense and pitching to do it. Time and time again, Forbes has made the right calls for the Tar Heels in managing his pitchers, putting them in spots to succeed, and then riding on an electric lineup that reminds me so much of the 2023 Atlanta Braves, where anyone one through nine can blast a home run and blow a game open.

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center fielder Owen Hull (8) drives in a run on a double against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

By the seventh inning, the Tar Heels had their semifinal game locked up, leading 12-1, barring a miracle from the Mountaineers. Center fielder Owen Hull has delivered every time his team needs it, whether it is the memorable walk-off to make this year's World Series against USC or his four-hit performance with three runs and two RBI. Second baseman Gavin Gallaher also added a terrific four-hit, four RBI performance that showcased the depth of this team.

Tar Heels, a Team of Destiny

"We didn't come here to enjoy the visit, we came here to win a natty, and we're going to do just that."@DiamondHeels Owen Hull is locked in for the MCWS finals 😤 pic.twitter.com/hciJ0E4NEk — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 17, 2026

Anything that the Tar Heels have done this year, it seems everything is falling into place to hoist the NCAA Baseball Championship trophy for the first time. However, they face an Oklahoma Sooners team that has tormented opponents throughout the NCAA Tournament and in Omaha, despite having a losing record in SEC play this spring.

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels celebrate the win against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Yet, North Carolina feels like a team of destiny with no intention of slowing down. On Saturday, the 48 to 72-hour journey to a championship begins.

Buckle up, Tar Heel Nation.