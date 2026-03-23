Davis Firing Could Close Door on Key Tar Heel Return
The potential roster for the Tar Heels is in question more than ever due to the wake of the uncertainty in Hubert Davis’s future as head coach. If Hubert Davis and Carolina part ways, which seems more and more likely by the day, many questions would arise about the future of the roster.
One of the biggest concerns that could arise is retaining team talent. There are many players currently on the roster who could hit the portal if Davis is not the head coach next year, something truly scary for North Carolina fans. Although the door for one player’s return in particular would be truly closed amidst a coaching change.
Henri Veesaar
Veesaar’s possible return has been a major talking point among Tar Heel fans throughout the latter half of the season. It has become evident that Henri has yet to make up his mind about the decision, as he noted how much he has loved Carolina and everything it has given him.
After a heartbreaking loss to VCU in the first round of the tournament, Veesaar had this to say about how he felt the season ended:
"I love this squad, love the people, love the university. They've given me so much and I feel like we failed them. I feel like I failed them. Just letting down the coach that had believed in me. [...] It feels horrible," Veesaar said.
Nobody wants to end a college career on that note, which is why fans at first were optimistic that a return could possibly be a realistic scenario for Veesaar. That is, until it became increasingly likely that Hubert Davis would not return as head coach for another year. While nothing is officially decided, it seems Carolina is headed in that direction, according to multiple reports.
Veesaar Would Be Huge Loss
With Hubert Davis out, the door is seemingly shut on a return for Henri Veesaar next season. While his NBA draft stock is high and a to Chapel Hill, the chance we would see Veesaar back in Carolina blue is very unlikely.
As sad as it is to see him go, I think I speak for many Carolina fans when I say it is fully understood. If there is a chance we see him back in Chapel Hill for a second year, he would immediately elevate the Tar Heels' roster and hopefully help redeem his unfortunate season-ending injury. Veesaar would likely enter next season as one of the top players in the ACC.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.