Davis Firing Could Close Door on Key Tar Heel Return

The potential roster for the Tar Heels is in question more than ever due to the wake of the uncertainty in Hubert Davis’s future as head coach. If Hubert Davis and Carolina part ways, which seems more and more likely by the day, many questions would arise about the future of the roster.

One of the biggest concerns that could arise is retaining team talent. There are many players currently on the roster who could hit the portal if Davis is not the head coach next year, something truly scary for North Carolina fans. Although the door for one player’s return in particular would be truly closed amidst a coaching change.

Henri Veesaar

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar’s possible return has been a major talking point among Tar Heel fans throughout the latter half of the season. It has become evident that Henri has yet to make up his mind about the decision, as he noted how much he has loved Carolina and everything it has given him.

After a heartbreaking loss to VCU in the first round of the tournament, Veesaar had this to say about how he felt the season ended:

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts at the end of the game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I love this squad, love the people, love the university. They've given me so much and I feel like we failed them. I feel like I failed them. Just letting down the coach that had believed in me. [...] It feels horrible," Veesaar said.

Nobody wants to end a college career on that note, which is why fans at first were optimistic that a return could possibly be a realistic scenario for Veesaar. That is, until it became increasingly likely that Hubert Davis would not return as head coach for another year. While nothing is officially decided, it seems Carolina is headed in that direction, according to multiple reports.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Veesaar Would Be Huge Loss

With Hubert Davis out, the door is seemingly shut on a return for Henri Veesaar next season. While his NBA draft stock is high and a to Chapel Hill, the chance we would see Veesaar back in Carolina blue is very unlikely.