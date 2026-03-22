2 Season-Long Issues That Proved Costly for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels' season abruptly ended after surrendering a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams en route to an 82-78 defeat in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament.

Several factors led to the Tar Heels' second-half meltdown, but two areas that were a hindrance throughout the season were culprits for a first-round exit. Here is a look at how those issues, once again, became apparent on Thursday night, as North Carolina failed to close the game out down the stretch.

Free Throws

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) misses a free throw against the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

During the regular season, the Tar Heels shot 68.6 percent from the free-throw line, which contributed to anxious finishes on countless instances. In the two postseason games - ACC quarterfinal against Clemson and first round against VCU - North Carolina went 59.4 percent from the stripe.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis discussed why the team struggled from the free-throw line all season.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"That's a great question," Davis said . "We work on them and - but you're right, throughout the season it's - and there have been times where we've gotten away. You know, it didn't hurt us. Tonight was one of the ways that it did hurt us."

On Thursday night, the Tar Heels shot 12-of-20 from the free-throw line, which included center Henri Veesaar missing the front end of two attempts to tie the game with seconds remaining. The 6-foot-11, 224-pound center was forced to intentionally miss the second free throw, but failed to hit the rim, which prevented North Carolina from even having the opportunity to send the game to a second overtime.

Second-Half Defense

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) dribbles the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina refused to adapt to VCU's offensive strategy, which was guard Terrence Hill Jr. running iso or dissecting defense in the pick-and-roll game. Veesaar explained how VCU took advantage of the Tar Heels' porous defense."

"They did a really good job at the end of the game," Veesaar said. "I think I heard a stat they made 15 of the last 19 shots or something like that. Obviously, they did a really good job. They stretched us out. They were five out."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images