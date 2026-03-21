Hubert Davis' Fate at UNC Looks Sealed

Throughout the season, North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach Hubert Davis has faced scrutiny for his team's inconsistent and fluctuating performances.

All of those concerns were validated on Thursday night, as the Tar Heels blew a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams, ultimately losing 82-78 in overtime.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It did not take long for questions to arise about Davis' future in Chapel Hill, as it has become a universal opinion that the 55-year-old head coach will be fired.

Insider Pete Thamel added more fuel to the freight train rolling down the tracks during his appearance on ESPN Saturday, providing additional information on the situation.

Thamel's Report

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"The future of Hubert Davis at North Carolina right now is squarely in flux," Thamel said. "In the wake of these back-to-back first-round NCAA tournament exits. The sides are expected to talk in the upcoming days, and no decision on Davis's future is expected until early next week."

"Do not expect Davis to be fired outright," Thamel continued. "Any kind of departure would be synchronized, likely between he and the school. Hubert Davis is a legend at North Carolina and will be treated with that type of respect. The options here are simple. Keep Davis with significant changes to the staff and program, or orchestrate some type of wholesale change to the coaching staff and bring in a whole new regime."

The Writing is on the Wall

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For the second consecutive season, North Carolina failed to advance past the first round of the NCAA tournament, and based on Davis' track record, this was not a fluke. After reaching the National Championship game in 2022 as a No. 8 seed, the Tar Heels missed the tournament entirely the following season after entering 2023 as the No. 1 team in the country.

Additionally, North Carolina is 48-2 when leading by at least 10 points at halftime in the NCAA tournament. Both losses were on Davis' watch, as the Tar Heels led by 15 at halftime against Kansas in the aforementioned National Title game. On Thursday, North Carolina led by 11 at halftime, and that lead ballooned to 19 by the midway point of the second half.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite the commanding lead, the Tar Heels looked flustered as soon as the Rams showed any signs of life. When that happens, it's the coach's job to keep his players focused and level-headed. Also, Davis deployed a six-man rotation in the second half, which contributed to the team running out of steam down the stretch.