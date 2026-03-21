Hubert Davis' Fate at UNC Looks Sealed
In this story:
Throughout the season, North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach Hubert Davis has faced scrutiny for his team's inconsistent and fluctuating performances.
All of those concerns were validated on Thursday night, as the Tar Heels blew a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams, ultimately losing 82-78 in overtime.
It did not take long for questions to arise about Davis' future in Chapel Hill, as it has become a universal opinion that the 55-year-old head coach will be fired.
Insider Pete Thamel added more fuel to the freight train rolling down the tracks during his appearance on ESPN Saturday, providing additional information on the situation.
Thamel's Report
- "The future of Hubert Davis at North Carolina right now is squarely in flux," Thamel said. "In the wake of these back-to-back first-round NCAA tournament exits. The sides are expected to talk in the upcoming days, and no decision on Davis's future is expected until early next week."
- "Do not expect Davis to be fired outright," Thamel continued. "Any kind of departure would be synchronized, likely between he and the school. Hubert Davis is a legend at North Carolina and will be treated with that type of respect. The options here are simple. Keep Davis with significant changes to the staff and program, or orchestrate some type of wholesale change to the coaching staff and bring in a whole new regime."
The Writing is on the Wall
For the second consecutive season, North Carolina failed to advance past the first round of the NCAA tournament, and based on Davis' track record, this was not a fluke. After reaching the National Championship game in 2022 as a No. 8 seed, the Tar Heels missed the tournament entirely the following season after entering 2023 as the No. 1 team in the country.
Additionally, North Carolina is 48-2 when leading by at least 10 points at halftime in the NCAA tournament. Both losses were on Davis' watch, as the Tar Heels led by 15 at halftime against Kansas in the aforementioned National Title game. On Thursday, North Carolina led by 11 at halftime, and that lead ballooned to 19 by the midway point of the second half.
Despite the commanding lead, the Tar Heels looked flustered as soon as the Rams showed any signs of life. When that happens, it's the coach's job to keep his players focused and level-headed. Also, Davis deployed a six-man rotation in the second half, which contributed to the team running out of steam down the stretch.
Davis did not help himself during his postgame press conference, where he came off as defensive and failed to take accountability for North Carolina's meltdown in the final minutes of regulation. Losing in the first round after dominating for the majority of the game is one thing, but the discourse with the media following the game was even more concerning. It is time for Davis and North Carolina to part ways.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.