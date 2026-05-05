UNC Targeting Another International Seven-Footer

North Carolina isn’t done shopping overseas just yet. This time, their search takes them to Italy in pursuit of one of the tallest international players, Luigi Suigo.

Suigo is a massive seven-foot-three Italian prospect that has reportedly been contacted by Michael Malone and North Carolina.

Two Seven-Foot Centers?

7’3 18 year old Big Luigi Suigo has been one of the most impressive young players in Europe this season.



So far for Mega Basket he’s averaging 11/4/1 and 1 Block in only 21 MPG while shooting 63% from the field and 47% from three on 3 attempts a game.



Suigo has a strong mix of… pic.twitter.com/hiBzxtIixO — KJ (@KJScouting) November 5, 2025

It's an interesting pickup for North Carolina because they just signed one of the best international centers available. Suigo would likely come in to be the reserve center to come off the bench and to give even more height to an already tall frontcourt.

With Michael Malone's history of working with and developing international talent, it's no wonder he's doing much of his shopping overseas. If Malone and his staff can land another elite seven-foot prospect to join the frontcourt, North Carolina could be a very dangerous team in the ACC.

Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Ramses holds onto the ESPN Camp Week ball during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There is one hurdle that exists that could prevent North Carolina from landing Luigi Suigo. He is currently a projected second-rounder in the NBA Draft and would have to exit the draft in order to head back to Chapel Hill.

The fact alone that he's already a projected second-rounder raises the question as to whether or not he would want to go to Chapel Hill to potentially be a backup. If he's being targeted as a starter, that's even more surprising and concerning, as it could potentially domino into Sayon Keita’s feelings.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the great things about landing a young talent like this is that he would get the chance to develop under Malone, which may make it attractive to sit and develop for a year or even two. He is 19 years old, and some growth under an NBA head coach before he goes to the league could be very beneficial. At the end of the day, a solid year or two could boost him from a second-rounder to a top pick.

Other Competition

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Tar Heels fans, North Carolina isn't the only team that has contacted him thus far. Villanova is also reportedly interested in the seven-foot prospect from Italy.

It will be very interesting to see if he ends up committing anywhere or decides to pursue the NBA Draft after all. I wouldn't have guessed that Malone would continue to target seven-foot prospects overseas, but it's evident that he thinks it may be a key to success. Malone is still full steam ahead, aiming to assemble the best team available so that Tar Heel fans can be excited for next season.