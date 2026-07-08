'He's a Dog.' Terrence Brown Energy Increasing for North Carolina

With Michael Malone taking over as the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach this season, it's safe to say that the operation will look completely different from the last five years under Hubert Davis.

Despite not having much time to acclimate himself to Chapel Hill, the 54-year-old head coach assembled an intriguing roster. North Carolina added several players in the transfer portal, including Terrence Brown . Earlier this week, Andrew Jones , who hosts "HeelReport" on 247Sports, provided insight into what he is hearing about Brown this offseason.

Jones' Thoughts

Jan 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) controls the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Everything I'm hearing about him, he's got dog game in him. He's a dog," Jones said. "I had a coach tell me Monday night, not a coach in the program, just a guy who's been a basketball coach for a long time, has seen a lot of Terrence Brown in the last few weeks. He just emphasized dog with multiple exclamation marks."

"He's a downhill, get-to-the-rim guy. Finishes at the rim, not afraid to take it to the rim with a 7-footer there. He's got that. One guy told me that he reminds him a little bit of Allen Iverson, sort of an unbridled, don't give a crap when going to the rim. He's not comparing him to Allen Iverson as a player. He's just saying that element of his game."

Main Takeaways

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) warms up prior to a game against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown garnered plenty of attention in the portal, as he averaged 19.9 points per game at Utah last season. While the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard can score in a multitude of ways, his athleticism does not receive as much notoriety as it deserves. However, Brown has proven throughout the offseason that he will not hesitate to drive to the rim and apply significant pressure on defenders.

While that aspect of Brown's game resembles Seth Trimble's, the Utah transfer's game is much more expansive. Brown is much more creative off the dribble, and because he can score at all three levels, opposing defenders cannot just sit on his dribble and sink towards the rim. The senior guard can stop on a dime and pull up for a mid-range shot or simply shoot the three-ball, which makes it virtually impossible to contain him.

Malone and his staff prioritized the backcourt this offseason, and with Brown, Matt Able, and Neoklis Avdalas, the Tar Heels should be much more formidable in that area of the court. North Carolina may not possess a top-five pick on this year's roster, but the allotment of talent is arguably more impressive. Brown could be the most explosive and productive guard in the ACC in 2026.