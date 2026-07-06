Dynamic Sophomore Addition Shifts Expectations for UNC Offense

A lot of attention has gone to offseason transfer portal pickups such as Terrence Brown and Matt Able, but one other pickup is flying under the radar.

New North Carolina head coach Michael Malone has also picked up former Virginia Tech forward Neoklis Avdalas, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound sophomore who had himself a solid rookie season for the Hokies. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game last season for Virginia Tech, shooting 39 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point range.

Avdalas’ Potential

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) drives against Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grünloh (17) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite an up-and-down season, Avdalas showed plenty of promise throughout his freshman season. In non-conference play, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from downtown.

He also enjoyed two 30-point games in the span, scoring 33 against Providence and 30 against Western Carolina. Although he wasn't able to sustain that level of production throughout the season, he showed enough to get the attention of Malone at UNC.

Dec 2, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts (55) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malone took over the head coaching position following the Tar Heels' being bounced from the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, as they fired former head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons at the helm.

Malone hasn’t held an NCAA coaching position in 25 years, and he’ll be tasked with navigating the current chaotic landscape that is college basketball. So far, he’s done a solid job, and Avdalas is considered one of his best pickups for the Tar Heels’ roster next season.

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson during UNC's exhibtion game vs. Winston-Salem State on Oct. 29, 2025. | Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

He should help the Tar Heels on the wings next season. UNC has suffered the losses of Caleb Wilson, Luka Bogavac, and Seth Trimble, among other wing players this offseason. As such, Avdalas is likely to start at one of the forward spots next season.

Other UNC Additions

Dec 2, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks forward Elijah Strong (31) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He joins other notables such as the aforementioned Brown and Able as the team’s top transfer portal additions. These three players should help keep the Tar Heels highly competitive in college basketball despite a near-total makeover over the course of the offseason.

UNC will look to earn the nation’s respect back this season with new leadership and new talent such as Avdalas taking the floor. The last several seasons haven’t been up to standard for the Tar Heels, and they’ll look to correct that in what will be a pivotal 2026-27 season. A lot is riding on Malone's first season with the Tar Heels, and Avdalas will play a crucial role in how successful they are.