UNC Basketball Emerges as Favorite for 5-Star Prospect

Good news is coming to Chapel Hill. The number two player in the country according to 247Sports, CJ Rosser, made his official visit to North Carolina. Michael Malone and his staff have been relentlessly pushing to have Rosser in Carolina Blue next season.

Rosser is a 6’10 power forward from Orlando, Florida. He is currently attending Southeastern Prep and is ranked a consensus top-5 prospect by just about every measure.

Size is a Premium

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It makes all the sense in the world for Rosser to be a heavy target for Malone . In today’s college basketball landscape, size is becoming more and more of a premium. Rosser, coming in at 6’10, ranks among the tallest power forwards in his class, making him even more valuable from a recruiting standpoint.

It also makes sense to have Rosser in Chapel Hill, considering what Caleb Wilson was able to do last season. Coming in as a consensus top recruit, becoming a star at North Carolina, and eventually becoming a top-5 pick in the NBA Draft is a fantastic selling point for what North Carolina can do for Rosser.

5⭐️ CJ Rosser, the No. 1 overall player in 2027, on his visit to UNC.https://t.co/nb1yQYvawz pic.twitter.com/4N98lNJTHY — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) July 25, 2026

The most important factor in Rosser being on campus is the fact that it is his lone official visit thus far. According to 247 , North Carolina has the highest level of interest from Rosser, with Kentucky also trending towards landing the talented power forward.

Rosser obviously has an interest in coming to North Carolina, as it was his first stop on his official visits. Locking in an early commitment for North Carolina would be huge, as Malone would then be able to divide his attention towards other players in the class, as he tries to build something truly special this recruiting cycle .

Rosser Had Been to Chapel Hill Before

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This wasn’t the first time Rosser had been to Chapel Hill either. Rosser took an unofficial visit to North Carolina back in December of 2025 when Hubert Davis was the head coach, but this time locked in an official visit, meeting Michael Malone instead .

What Malone brings to the table as a former NBA head coach may be the type of pitch some of these recruits want to hear. It seems to be trending towards a finish that Tar Heels fans can be excited about, but in today's college sports, it’s sometimes best not to get your hopes up too early, as anything can change at any moment. For now, Heels fans can continue to urge Rosser to land in Chapel Hill next season.